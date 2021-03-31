



Teens need to be vaccinated. Emily: Children’s mercy is rushing to protect teens and young adults against COVID-19. >> This will be useful for all our patients and their families. Emily: The hospital holds a clinic for people aged 16 to 21 to get the Pfizer vaccine. >> We are in a unique position to help you achieve that and get as many doses as possible. >> The first clinic is Thursday, April 1st, for Misourians 16-21 with minorities or chronic illnesses. The second clinic on April 3 was a Kansas resident between the ages of 60 and 22-21. Each clinic has about 400 doses. >> We expect that number to grow as interest continues to grow. >> Doctors say that teenagers have a low incidence of illness, but vaccination is recommended. >> Still, it’s important because it can infect parents and grandparents with the disease. >> It helps bring them back to what many have missed. >> We want to go back to prom, graduation, we want kids at school.The better you can do these things

Children’s Mercy provides vaccine clinics for people aged 16-21 To date, three clinics have been planned, each with approximately 400 doses. Updated: 5:55 pm CST CDT March 31, 2021

On Thursday, Children’s Mercy Hospital will launch a series of vaccination clinics for the youngest people eligible to take shots. KMBC 9 is digging into who qualifies and why doctors say teens should be vaccinated. Child mercy is being strengthened to protect teens and young adults from COVID-19. “I think this additional layer of protection will help all patients, their families, and everyone else,” said Dr. Ryan McDonough, Physician Leader at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the hospital. I will. The hospital holds three clinics for people aged 16 to 21 to get the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only clinic licensed for 16 and 17 years old. “We are in a unique position to bring it out and really help take as many doses as possible, but pharmacies that are vaccinated with Moderna or may be vaccinated with J & J. And other places are more aimed at adults, “says Dr. Angela. Myers, Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy. The first clinic will be on Thursday, April 1st, with residents of Missouri aged 16-21 years who are racial or minority or who have chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, intellectual disability or developmental disability. Is targeted. The second clinic, April 3rd, is open to all Kansas residents aged 16-21, and the April 10th clinic will serve Missouri residents of that age group. .. Currently, each clinic has about 400 doses. “We expect that number to grow as interest in the community continues to grow,” said McDonough. Doctors strongly recommend that teens be vaccinated, although they may have a lower incidence of serious illness due to COVID-19. “It’s still important because they can still infect their parents and grandparents,” Myers said. It also helps to get back to what many have missed this year. “We want all the kids in school who want to go back to the prom, go back to graduation,” Myers said. “We want patients to return to real life,” says McDonough. “By participating in this, we can bring our lives back a little more normal. I think it’s very rewarding.” Children’s Mercy doctors said Pfizer’s vaccine test on children was a promising result. I am also encouraged by the news that it is bringing about. “The news that Pfizer released today was very exciting: it means that people in the 12 to 15 age group have fewer side effects than adults,” said Myers. “They used the same dose as the vaccine that adults receive, and they also found it to be more effective.” She finally provided the vaccine to children in the Kansas City area. I’m looking forward to what I can do. “Yes, children are on average less severe than adults, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t free of serious illness,” Myers said. “The ability to vaccinate these children, it will really eliminate death, it will eliminate hospitalization.” Click here for more information on the clinic and how to apply. On Thursday, Children’s Mercy Hospital will launch a series of vaccination clinics for the youngest people eligible to take shots. KMBC 9 is digging into who qualifies and why doctors say teens should be vaccinated. Child mercy is being strengthened to protect teens and young adults from COVID-19. “I think this additional layer of protection will help all patients, their families, and everyone else,” said Dr. Ryan McDonough, Physician Leader at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the hospital. I will. The hospital holds three clinics for people aged 16 to 21 to get the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only clinic licensed for 16 and 17 years old. “We are in a unique position to bring it out and really help take as many doses as possible, but pharmacies that are vaccinated with Moderna or may be vaccinated with J & J. And other places are more aimed at adults, “says Dr. Angela. Myers, Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy. The first clinic will be on Thursday, April 1st, with residents of Missouri aged 16-21 years who are racial or minority or who have chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, intellectual disability or developmental disability. Is targeted. The second clinic, April 3rd, is open to all Kansas residents aged 16-21, and the April 10th clinic will serve Missouri residents of that age group. .. Currently, each clinic has about 400 doses. “We expect that number to grow as interest in the community continues to grow,” said McDonough. According to doctors, teens may have a lower incidence of serious illness due to COVID-19, but vaccination is highly recommended. “It’s still important because they can still infect their parents and grandparents,” Myers said. It also helps to get back to what many have missed this year. “We want all the kids in school who want to go back to the prom, go back to graduation,” Myers said. things. “ “We really want patients to return to real life,” McDonough said. “By participating in this, we can bring our lives back a little more normal. I think it’s very rewarding.” Children’s Mercy doctors are also encouraged by the news that Pfizer’s children’s vaccine trial has promising results. “The news that Pfizer released today was very exciting: it means that people in the 12 to 15 age group have fewer side effects than adults,” said Myers. “They used the same dose as the vaccine that adults are receiving, and they also found it to be more effective.” She looks forward to finally being able to provide vaccines to children in the Kansas City area. “Yes, children are on average less severe than adults, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t free of serious illness,” Myers said. “The ability to vaccinate these children, it will really eliminate death, it will eliminate hospitalization.” For more information on the clinic and how to apply click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos