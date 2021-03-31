Children’s Mercy provides vaccine clinics for people aged 16-21

On Thursday, Children’s Mercy Hospital will launch a series of vaccination clinics for the youngest people eligible to take shots. KMBC 9 is digging into who qualifies and why doctors say teens should be vaccinated. Child mercy is being strengthened to protect teens and young adults from COVID-19. “I think this additional layer of protection will help all patients, their families, and everyone else,” said Dr. Ryan McDonough, Physician Leader at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the hospital. I will. The hospital holds three clinics for people aged 16 to 21 to get the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only clinic licensed for 16 and 17 years old. “We are in a unique position to bring it out and really help take as many doses as possible, but pharmacies that are vaccinated with Moderna or may be vaccinated with J & J. And other places are more aimed at adults, “says Dr. Angela. Myers, Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy. The first clinic will be on Thursday, April 1st, with residents of Missouri aged 16-21 years who are racial or minority or who have chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, intellectual disability or developmental disability. Is targeted. The second clinic, April 3rd, is open to all Kansas residents aged 16-21, and the April 10th clinic will serve Missouri residents of that age group. .. Currently, each clinic has about 400 doses. “We expect that number to grow as interest in the community continues to grow,” said McDonough. Doctors strongly recommend that teens be vaccinated, although they may have a lower incidence of serious illness due to COVID-19. “It’s still important because they can still infect their parents and grandparents,” Myers said. It also helps to get back to what many have missed this year. “We want all the kids in school who want to go back to the prom, go back to graduation,” Myers said. “We want patients to return to real life,” says McDonough. “By participating in this, we can bring our lives back a little more normal. I think it’s very rewarding.” Children’s Mercy doctors said Pfizer’s vaccine test on children was a promising result. I am also encouraged by the news that it is bringing about. “The news that Pfizer released today was very exciting: it means that people in the 12 to 15 age group have fewer side effects than adults,” said Myers. “They used the same dose as the vaccine that adults receive, and they also found it to be more effective.” She finally provided the vaccine to children in the Kansas City area. I’m looking forward to what I can do. “Yes, children are on average less severe than adults, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t free of serious illness,” Myers said. “The ability to vaccinate these children, it will really eliminate death, it will eliminate hospitalization.” Click here for more information on the clinic and how to apply.
On Thursday, Children’s Mercy Hospital will launch a series of vaccination clinics for the youngest people eligible to take shots. KMBC 9 is digging into who qualifies and why doctors say teens should be vaccinated.
Child mercy is being strengthened to protect teens and young adults from COVID-19. “I think this additional layer of protection will help all patients, their families, and everyone else,” said Dr. Ryan McDonough, Physician Leader at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the hospital. I will.
The hospital holds three clinics for people aged 16 to 21 to get the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only clinic licensed for 16 and 17 years old. “We are in a unique position to bring it out and really help take as many doses as possible, but pharmacies that are vaccinated with Moderna or may be vaccinated with J & J. And other places are more aimed at adults, “says Dr. Angela. Myers, Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy.
The first clinic will be on Thursday, April 1st, with residents of Missouri aged 16-21 years who are racial or minority or who have chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, intellectual disability or developmental disability. Is targeted. The second clinic, April 3rd, is open to all Kansas residents aged 16-21, and the April 10th clinic will serve Missouri residents of that age group. .. Currently, each clinic has about 400 doses. “We expect that number to grow as interest in the community continues to grow,” said McDonough.
According to doctors, teens may have a lower incidence of serious illness due to COVID-19, but vaccination is highly recommended. “It’s still important because they can still infect their parents and grandparents,” Myers said. It also helps to get back to what many have missed this year. “We want all the kids in school who want to go back to the prom, go back to graduation,” Myers said. things. “
“We really want patients to return to real life,” McDonough said. “By participating in this, we can bring our lives back a little more normal. I think it’s very rewarding.”
Children’s Mercy doctors are also encouraged by the news that Pfizer’s children’s vaccine trial has promising results. “The news that Pfizer released today was very exciting: it means that people in the 12 to 15 age group have fewer side effects than adults,” said Myers. “They used the same dose as the vaccine that adults are receiving, and they also found it to be more effective.”
She looks forward to finally being able to provide vaccines to children in the Kansas City area. “Yes, children are on average less severe than adults, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t free of serious illness,” Myers said. “The ability to vaccinate these children, it will really eliminate death, it will eliminate hospitalization.”
For more information on the clinic and how to apply click here.