“Game changer” for patients with esophageal cancer





Chemotherapy has difficult side effects, and radiation causes a burning sensation that makes swallowing difficult. “Food doesn’t go down,” Mordecai said. “You just feel rotten.” The next step is major surgery. The doctor removes most of the patient’s esophagus (the tube that leads from the mouth to the stomach), grabs the stomach, pulls it up, and attaches it to the remaining esophageal stump. As a result, the stomach becomes vertical rather than horizontal and usually lacks the sphincter muscles that prevent stomach acid from spilling. For the rest of his life, the patient can never lie down — when he lays down, the acid-containing stomach contents flow into his throat. They can choke, cough and inhale. Recovery is difficult and morbidity and mortality are high. However, most patients perform surgery after considering their options. Dr. Paul Helft, a professor of surgery and ethicist at Indiana University School of Medicine, said refusing treatment meant giving up cancer and closing the esophagus, making it impossible to swallow saliva. Treatment is so long and disastrous that Dr. Helft often uses it to teach medical students and other trainees about informed consent, that is, how to fully notify patients before starting a particular treatment. Patients with esophageal cancer, in particular, must be informed that they are more likely to relapse within a year. Mordecai said her husband had surgery at the end of September 2008. By December 6, his liver had untreatable metastases. Now she said, the patient may have a flickering hope. Dr. Ilson, who has spent his career developing treatments to help patients with esophageal cancer, said he did not expect the treatment to succeed. “This is a truly groundbreaking treatise,” he added, adding that the drug “will be the new standard of care.”

