Maine Accelerates Vaccine Program Next Week to Get Record Numbers of Dosage

Maine plans to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination program next week, thanks to the massive influx of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and increase the chances of residents applying for vaccination appointments.

At the same time, starting Thursday, anyone over the age of 50 will be vaccinated at a retail pharmacy program in Maine, including Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Hannaford, Walgreens, and Shaw’s pharmacies. The Biden administration’s directive secured pharmacy doses for school staff until March 31st.

Maine Receive 54,790 vaccinations for state vaccination program next week, According to federal data released Wednesday. This is a record number of state programs. This is mainly due to the surge in Johnson & Johnson doses from 8,100 this week to 20,600 next week. In total, this week’s dose of the state vaccination program will increase by 9,590 times.

A mix-up at Baltimore’s Johnson & Johnson plant is unlikely to affect Maine’s allocation next week. The New York Times has suspended future shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses in the U.S. on Wednesday night while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a foul-up that ruined about 15 million doses. I reported.

Johnson & Johnson issued a statement on Wednesday night acknowledging the problem at the Emergent Biosolutions plant, revealing that the ruined vaccine is not part of its current supply.

“This quality control process has identified batches of APIs that do not meet the quality standards of Emergent Biosolutions, a site that has not yet been approved for the production of APIs for the COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement said. “This batch did not go through the filling and finishing stages of the manufacturing process.”

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not return an email on Wednesday night asking if Maine’s quotas would be affected by problems with the Johnson & Johnson manufacturing process.

Also on Wednesday, Maine reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths.

A surge in vaccination may increase the timeline for people under the age of 50 to receive injections. Maine is now lagging behind most states as all adults are now more eligible for vaccination. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s health policy, 34 states and the District of Columbia have already released all adult qualifications or are the main current dates for vaccination for all adults 16 and older in April. It is scheduled to open before the 19th. Research center.

John Porter, a spokesman for Maine Health, the parent company of Maine Medical Center, said reservations at Maine Health sites, including Scarborough Downs’ mass vaccination site, will fill up next week, but are ready to increase doses.

“We are confident that we can meet all the demands that come with it as long as we increase the age limit,” Porter said.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Incident Commander at Northern Light Health, who runs a mass vaccination clinic at the Cross-Insurance Center at Bangor and Portland Expo, said demand is still outpacing supply in Greater Portland “It’s starting to taper,” he said. “Off” in northern Maine.

Jarvis said it was up to state officials to expand his eligibility, but said he was “accepting reservations throughout Maine” as vaccine supplies increased.

Main CDC spokesman Robert Long said state agencies are still waiting to see the numbers posted on the federal website for supply next week. He said the state should have more information about where doses will be assigned to the state on Thursday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, told the media on Tuesday that, with strong supplies, this week is a great opportunity to take shots without scrambling for promises or 50 years old. That’s all.

He said that if the main wants to return to “Vacationland”, it must first be “Vaccinationland”.

According to Shah, health authorities are constantly assessing the balance between supply and demand for doses, and if there is too much supply and insufficient demand, it will open up eligibility to more age groups.

Vaccine supply will remain strong this week and at least until next week.

People over the age of 50 are eligible for vaccination on March 23. Currently, if the state does not advance the timeline for young people, all adult qualifications over the age of 16 will begin on April 19.

The 54,790 doses assigned to Maine next week do not include doses sent directly to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The program received about 23,000 doses this week, but the next assignment may not be known until this weekend.

If retail pharmacy allocations are similar to this week, Maine will receive nearly 78,000 doses next week. This is a record number of total doses sent to the state. Maine recorded a record high dose this week, recording about 72,000 doses.

In terms of state assignments, Maine received 20,600 Johnson & Johnson doses, 19,890 Pfizer doses, and 14,300 Moderna doses next week.

Despite the increasing number of people being vaccinated, the number of cases remains high as the virus is still circulating among those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 50,504 COVID-19 positive cases and 743 deaths.

By Wednesday, 426,899 had at least the first vaccination. That’s 31.76 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. In addition, 265,887 — 19.78 percent — received the final dose.

Currently, 74 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 22 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

