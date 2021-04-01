California Boomers Compete for Vaccines As Eligibility Expands

With about 7.6 million middle-aged Californians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, crazy scrambling continues in conflicting signals about whether shots can be booked.

Many people over the age of 50 fired because of the increased risk of the virus with age, as county authorities, health care providers, and pharmacies in many parts of the Bay Area warned of continued shortages and encouraged patience. I want it. Social media for tips to beat the rush. The state said last week it wouldn’t open reservations for new qualified people until April 1, but many providers jumped over guns, giving witty people an opportunity.

For someone like Kirt Iverson, a 51-year-old patent attorney at Santa Clara, it paid off.

“I got my promise !!!” Iverson posted on Wednesday. “Thanks guys!!”

But Dave Cowl, 54, also from Santa Clara, was still looking for it because he had no luck at Levi’s Stadium or Satter Health’s vaccination center.

“I keep checking from time to time — that’s what I expected, given that the county said the vaccine was in short supply,” Cowl said. Get one by then. “Given that those who are already qualified do not have enough vaccines, further qualifications will not help.”

The deployment of California vaccines has been uneven and frustrating for many. And people over the age of 50, who are not yet qualified by occupation or health, are worried that the state will beat the rush before qualifying all adults on April 15.

Approximately 3 in 4 of California’s 58,000 virus deaths are already vaccinated people over the age of 65, but on Thursday the 50-64 year-old baby boomers and Generation X seniors There is about 1 in 5 people. ..

California accounts for 78% of residents aged 65 and over, often twice more than other large, populous states such as Texas (70%), Florida (76%), and New York (66). I have been given the inoculated vaccine at least once. %), according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

But the Golden State, especially the Bay Area, has more residents who are more eager for shots than any other area. US Census Bureau, Will be difficult to meet the demand. In the San Francisco metro area, 72% show that they will take shots as soon as they become available. This is well above the national average of 51%, after 74% in the Seattle area.

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa is abundant in vaccines remaining in parts of East Bay, where Contra Costa and Solano counties have lived and vaccinated people over the age of 50 who have lived and worked there for over a week. We have just opened our qualifications to people over the age of 16. ..

Dr. Oli Zubieri, Deputy Health Officer of Contra Costa County, said Wednesday that his county is confident in meeting increasing demand due to increased qualifications.

“Our phone in our call center is off-hook,” Tzvieli said. “There is still space and we have a few more appointments every day.”

It wasn’t a ubiquitous painting.

California myturn.ca.gov Wednesday’s Vaccine Schedule website has shown that people over the age of 50 can already schedule appointments, but it has also shown that nothing is available around the Bay Area.

Kaiser Permanente, which covers almost one in four Californians, wrote a disappointing note on Tuesday highlighting that “we have not yet received enough doses to vaccinate all eligible people.” I sent it by e-mail.Healthcare giant Online vaccine scheduler I didn’t invite people over the age of 50 to sign up on Wednesday and introduced members to the state’s MyTurn site.

Sutter Health said people over the age of 50 can get started Schedule of appointment I didn’t know when it was Thursday.

CVS Online vaccine scheduler The appointments shown were booked in most cities throughout the state.

In Santa Clara County, Levi’s Stadium mass vaccination sites were often closed early due to supply shortages, and county officials said they had been flat for several weeks. County lawyer James Williams said the county has the capacity to vaccinate 200,000 people a week. It covers 400,000 people on Thursday and, with sufficient supply, can be treated within the two weeks prior to all coverage on April 15. However, the county takes only 60,000 times a week.

“We have the ability to vaccinate all these eligible people, all in our county, very quickly,” Williams said. “But the challenge is supply, and there is no consistency between supply and eligibility.”

Still, it was possible to make a reservation for those who are motivated. Some pharmacies, such as Morgan Hill’s Safeway, offered reservations for more than 50 sets on Wednesday.

Iverson said he would officially qualify on Thursday midnight, first through the Palo Alto Medical Foundation and Elcamino Hospital, which already have patient accounts, and then through a local pharmacy. However, a hint from the Facebook group led Iverson to a health number in Santa Clara County, through which he won a promise after several attempts at Gilroy on Thursday.

“I wanted to get back to normal as soon as possible, and I wanted to get everyone back to mass exemption as soon as possible,” said Iberon.

For others like Santa Cruz’s 57-year-old screenwriter Karen Clenice, it wasn’t too difficult. She signed up via MyTurn and sent a text and email Wednesday morning telling her she was eligible, so I gave it a try and made a reservation in Monterey.

“I was preparing for madness, but I signed up for tomorrow’s promise … it’s easy.”

Tell us about your experience trying to book a COVID vaccine