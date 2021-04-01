2 out of 5 “do not know the symptoms of bowel cancer”





T According to charity, two in five are unaware of the potential signs of bowel cancer. Bowel Cancer UK said it was “shocking” that so many people were unaware of the signs of a potentially fatal illness. After a new poll found that 42% of people couldn’t name a single symptom of bowel cancer. Sustained and unexplained changes in bowel habits

Bleeding from the bottom and / or blood in the stool

Extreme fatigue for no apparent reason

Unexplained weight loss

Abdominal pain, discomfort and lumps Survey of about 2,500 people United Kingdom According to charity, adults have noticed that the general public has a “surprisingly low awareness” of their symptoms. read more Only 11% were able to list abdominal pain as a symptom, and 32% identified blood in the stool as a sign of intestinal cancer. Approximately 9% recognized changes in bowel habits as symptoms, yet few could identify weight loss (8%) and unexplained malaise (3%) as symptoms. Charities are urging people to see if they have any symptoms. If the disease is detected early, it is treatable and curable. However, if diagnosed at a later stage, the patient’s survival rate will be low. About 3,500 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each month in the UK, and more than 1,300 die from colorectal cancer. “Gut cancer is still the second largest cancer murderer in the UK, and it’s shocking that people are unaware of the symptoms they should be aware of,” said Genevieve Edwards, CEO of Bowel Cancer UK. I have. “If you notice any signs of bowel cancer, or if you feel that things aren’t right at all, go to your family doctor. People under the age of 50 have been diagnosed, so if you’re worried, it’s very important to seek advice as soon as possible, regardless of age. “ Professor Peter Johnson, Clinical Director of Cancer NHS To England “It is very important that people recognize the signs of cancer and go check them out when they are found. The NHS is ready to meet you. “It is not possible to emphasize how important it is to see the GP, whether it is abdominal pain, weight loss, or any other worrying change, because if it is cancer, those who are detected early Is easy to treat. “ Patients may spend less time in the hospital or be given drugs that are less likely to affect the immune system, as the NHS has said they are extending “Covid-friendly” cancer treatments. .. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Miniature camera to check for cancer / PA media Some of the innovative cancer treatments being deployed include mini-cameras that patients can swallow to help doctors diagnose intestinal cancer. UK medical services are trying to use a tablet-sized miniature camera as a diagnostic tool for bowel cancer and other gastrointestinal problems. This new technology means that the patient can comfortably speed up the examination at home. The camera takes two pictures per second, taking pictures of the intestines passing through. The NHS announced last month that so-called capsule cameras will be tested in 11,000 patients in 40 different locations across the UK.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos