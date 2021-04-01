Patients with OCD with psychiatric comorbidities can benefit from deep brain stimulation





New research published in Frontier Psychiatry We have found that patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and other psychiatric comorbidities such as autism spectrum disorders and tics may respond well to deep brain stimulation (DBS). DBS is a minimally invasive neurosurgery that uses coordinates to target specific areas of the brain and implant electrodes that help regulate abnormal brain activity. DBS procedures are rare in US OCD. Since FDA approval through a humanitarian device exemption in 2009, only hundreds of patients have received this treatment for OCD management. The effectiveness of DBS for OCD is well documented in the literature, but its interaction with comorbidities has not been investigated very thoroughly. This study will help you gain a deeper understanding of the actual use of DBS for OCD. Not only do most patients seeking treatment have OCD, but comorbidities are more of a rule than an exception. Therefore, it is important to understand how this life-changing procedure can help our more typical patients. “ Rachel Davis, MD, Associate Professor of CU Psychiatry and Senior Research Fellow Davis and a clinician at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus retrospectively investigated five patients seeking DBS for OCD between 2015 and 2019. Patients showed comorbidities such as substance use disorder, eating disorders, autism spectrum disorders, major depression, ADHD, and tic disorder. Three patients woke up during DBS surgery, allowing clinicians to see their response to stimuli (improving mood, increasing energy, reducing anxiety). This is an additional way to verify the correct placement of the electrodes. After surgery, Davis assessed the response and asked the patient about changes in mood, energy, and anxiety to determine the correct setting. Improvements in these areas tend to be associated with later relief of OCD symptoms. Changes over time were monitored with various IRB-approved questionnaires to measure changes in mood, anxiety, depression, and other quality of life factors affected by OCD. Overall, these patients experienced significant improvement in OCD and mood symptoms. The Yale-Brown Obsessive-Compulsive Scale (YBOCS), a standard measure for assessing the severity of OCD symptoms and therapeutic response, measures the degree of distress and disability caused by obsession and obsessive-compulsive disorder. A good clinical response is considered a reduction of 35% or more. In this study, patients showed an average reduction of 44% on this scale. Four of the five responded completely, the fifth responded partially, and OCD symptoms were reduced by approximately 25%. Patients also reported an average 53% reduction in depression symptoms. “The psychiatry DBS program led by Dr. Davis finally provides relief for these refractory OCD patients,” said one of the collaborators and associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. One Dr. John Thompson said. The author of this manuscript. “DBS in OCD is rare, but this study gives a glimpse of its potential. The complex interactions between circuit modulation and comorbidity management in DBS-treated OCD patients have not yet been learned. Hmm.” Source: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Journal reference: Kahn, L. , et al. (2021) Deep Brain Stimulation for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: FDA-Real-world device approval after humanitarian use. The frontier of psychiatry. doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2021.568932..

..





