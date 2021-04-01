LA County vows to reach 80% coronavirus vaccination rate in 12 weeks – Daily News

Public health officials in Los Angeles County expect to vaccinate 80% of residents over the age of 15 within 12 weeks. This is a benchmark that could be a major step towards the end of the pandemic here.

However, there are still stakeholders in the increase in viral variants of concern that continue to be detected in county laboratories, so on Wednesday, March 31, we will protect the most vulnerable county-wide inoculation levels. At a sufficient level.

“Achieving such milestones is possible by increasing quotas and will dramatically change the trajectory of the LA County pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said Wednesday. I did.

To reach its goal, authorities expect to be vaccinated approximately 500,000 times a week soon, and the amount guaranteed by federal sources should be stable. This is an increase from the 380,000 doses the county received this week, the highest allocation ever. By the end of April, the county expects to receive approximately 700,000 doses per week.

Among the doses received this week were 54,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which could be shut down due to an error at the Baltimore manufacturing plant. Feller said Thursday that it was unclear how the shortfall would affect future allocations, and the county would adjust accordingly.

Workers producing the two coronavirus vaccines mistakenly confused the components of the vaccine a few weeks ago, ruining about 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and authorizing regulators of the factory’s production line. I was forced to delay.

This mistake is a big embarrassment for Johnson & Johnson. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is allegedly speeding up the national vaccination program. However, it does not affect the Johnson & Johnson doses currently provided and used nationwide. All of these doses are manufactured in the Netherlands, where operations are fully approved by federal regulators. However, all subsequent shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were expected to come from a large Baltimore plant, with a total of tens of millions of doses expected next month.

From Thursday, April 1st, anyone over the age of 50 can be vaccinated. And from April 15th, anyone over the age of 16 will be vaccinated. However, qualifications are expanding, and at the same time the county does not yet have sufficient doses to vaccinate qualified people.

To date, more than 4 million doses have been administered, including a second dose of 1.3 million doses.

“We are open to everyone to get vaccinated, so I’m sure people will understand that it will still take some time,” Feller said. Book an appointment. “

Also on Wednesday, US Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on the California State University, Los Angeles mass vaccination site to remain open after the April 11 closure date. According to Feller, the county will work to replace sites in the same location or open additional slots at nearby sites to supplement the estimated 6,000 daily doses given at CSULA.

“FEMA management of these sites may be terminated, but the federal government needs to ensure that state and local governments intervene and receive the support they need to continue operating.” Said two senators’ statements.

On Monday, LA County is ready to enter the orange layer under state reopening guidelines. However, the nearby city of Long Beach, which operates its own health sector, will move sooner. Long Beach will turn orange on Thursday, April 1st. Pasadena, which also operates its own health department, will move with the county on Monday.

The move to Orange means more capacity for retail stores, cinemas, restaurants and other attractions, and we’ll also make a number of other adjustments, such as reopening non-meal bars (outdoors only).

However, although the county has officially moved to Orange Tier, it will maintain the more restrictive Red Tier level rules until 12:01 am Monday.

“This allows the county to follow state guidelines and wait for the three weeks to complete in the red to prevent the number of cases from increasing three weeks after the previous resumption,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. Said on Tuesday.

State blueprints for a safer economy usually need to stay in the hierarchy for at least three weeks before the county advances to less restrictive levels, but mysterious requirements for both Los Angeles County and Orange County. Abandoned and allowed both to move to Orange Wednesday Tier. Unlike Los Angeles, Orange County will implement the Orange Tier Guidelines on Wednesday.

Asked about Wednesday’s delay, Feller said the county is applying lessons learned from past reopenings and from looking at experiences in other jurisdictions.

“We are unprepared for business, unprepared for the general public, from both the past and the past of others elsewhere, and as many layers of protection as possible when making changes. I’ve learned that we’re doing a major reopening without adding, and if it happens on a reopening site, we can create a situation that’s too widespread again, “Feller said. “So it’s not really slow, as it’s going well when it comes to reopening, but we’re paying attention. And we take the time to collaborate with our business and consumers and customers. We will work with you to understand how to actually enjoy some of the new activities, but we continue to do so with many safety precautions. “

According to Feller, the revised Health Officer Order will be posted on Friday, so employers will have a weekend to be aware of all new guidelines and adjust their operations accordingly. The county closely matches the state’s guidelines for the orange layer, but with some more stringent requirements.

Most notably, the bar is limited to outdoor table service only, is open only from 11:30 am to 10 pm and requires an 8 foot distance between the outdoor tables.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the bars in Los Angeles are currently subject to the city’s Al Fresco program, which allows only restaurants to serve patrons on outdoor sidewalks. However, bar operators must obtain approval from the California Alcoholic Beverage Administration and comply with county public health guidelines.

State guidelines allow all capacity restrictions on orange retailers to be lifted, but Los Angeles County imposes a 75% limit on grocery stores and other retail operations, 50 until April 15. It is “strongly” recommended to maintain% capacity. Take the time for more workers to be vaccinated.

Following state guidelines, the county will increase the capacity limit for cinemas, churches, museums, zoos, aquariums and restaurants from 25% to 50%. Fitness center capacity will increase from 10% to 25%. The cardroom and family entertainment center can resume indoor operations with 25% capacity.

With this move, Dodger Stadium will be able to increase its fan capacity from the current 20% to 33%, and theme parks will be able to increase its capacity from 15% to 25%.

Breweries and wineries will be able to provide indoor services with 25% capacity. Breweries, wineries and bars can all turn on TV outdoors, but live entertainment remains banned.

It was unclear whether the county would continue to ban restaurants from turning on TV. This is a requirement imposed to prevent the gathering of sports fans.

Los Angeles County reported 40 deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 23,143 and the number of cases to 1,219,562.

Hospitalizations in the county reported a slight increase from 638 to 652, but only the second most recent increase in the week’s decline. People in the intensive care unit also reported a slight increase from 158 to 166.

Pasadena has reported only three new cases, a total of 11,139, since the pandemic began. The city’s death toll remained at 335. Additional deaths on Long Beach raised the city’s death toll to 910. There were a total of 52,213 cases in 49 cases.

The New York Times and City News Service contributed to this report.