Many hospitalized COVID patients later develop new illnesses





Researchers in the United Kingdom found that the serious effects of COVID-19 were prolonged after discharge because hospitalized patients had a higher incidence of multiple organ failure than the general population. COVID-19 inpatients were diagnosed with major cardiovascular events, chronic liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes after being discharged more often than the corresponding cohort, University College London’s Amitava Banerjee, DPhil, and colleagues said. I reported. Not surprisingly, discharged patients with acute COVID-19 showed nearly four times the readmission rate and nearly eight times the mortality rate of the corresponding control group, with a significantly higher incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Has risen to. Banerjee’s group wrote: BMJ.. The authors state that most studies focus on symptoms associated with post-COVID syndrome rather than organ dysfunction, and few include controls that “enable inference of counterfactual outcomes.” It was. Banerjee et al. Surveyed data from the United Kingdom National Health Service Hospital up to August 31, 2020. A little less than 48,000 patients admitted with COVID-19 were compared with the UK general population control. The average age of COVID patients was 65 years, with 55% being male. They were more male than controls, over 50 years old, ex-smokers, overweight or obese, and were more likely to have an existing condition and previous hospitalization. Overall, about 29% of COVID patients were readmitted, with an average follow-up of 140 days, and about 12% died after discharge. These rates were 3.5 times and 7.7 times the corresponding controls, respectively. Approximately 14,000 COVID patients were diagnosed with respiratory illness after discharge, and approximately 6,100 new cases of these diagnoses. This was 6.0 times and 27.3 times more than the matching controls. Compared to matched controls, COVID patients experienced major cardiovascular events 3.0 times, chronic kidney disease 2.8 times, chronic liver disease 1.9 times, and diabetes 1.5 times more frequently during follow-up. The absolute risk of death, readmission, and multiple organ failure after discharge was greater in individuals over 70 years of age than in younger individuals. These risks were higher among Caucasian and non-Caucasian individuals. “Compared to the expected outcome rates in these groups of the general population, however, young patients and ethnic minority individuals were at higher relative risk than those aged 70 and over and those in the Caucasian ethnic group, respectively. “The authors said. I have written. Data limitations included the inability to resolve age-stratified rate ratios due to potential residual confounding and limited events in the control group. Individuals with undiagnosed hypertension and diabetes were classified as not having these conditions. “Urgent research is needed to understand the risk factors for post-COVID syndrome and to be able to treat demographic and clinically at-risk populations,” said Banerjee’s group. Concluded. Molly Walker Deputy Editor-in-Chief for Infectious Diseases on MedPage Today. She has a passion for evidence, data and public health. To follow Disclosure Ayoubkhani has not revealed a relationship with the industry. Banerjee has revealed his role as trustee of the South Asian Health Foundation (SAHF) and support from AstraZeneca. The co-author disclosed the relationship with the Independent Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE) for emergencies and SAHF and was the director of the University of Leicester Black Minority Ethnic Health Center.

