Nursing home COVID cases decreased by 96% and deaths decreased by 91% since December





The American Health Care Association is currently urging Congress to take proactive steps to protect older people in the event of another pandemic.

New cases of COVID-19 in the elderly in Washington, DC, USA-Nursing Homes have declined 96% since their peak in December 2020. American Healthcare Association (AHCA). “This vaccine was truly groundbreaking,” AHCA Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gifford told KGW Wednesday. AHCA helps represent over 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities nationwide. Pandemics have been devastating to those people. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this in my time as a doctor, at least for the last 30 years,” Gifford said. AHCA estimates that approximately 600,000 medical staff and 500,000 caregivers became ill with COVID-19. About 130,000 residents and about 2,000 staff have died. “One is too much,” Gifford said. Relation: Nursing home residents can now get a hug, the federal government says Nursing home staff and residents were some of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now that the distribution is more widespread, AHCA released a report this week pointing out that the number of cases has decreased by 96% since December and the number of deaths has decreased by 91%. “The vaccination rate was so high that we would never return to a nursing home,” Gifford explained. AHCA estimates that 80-85% of older people accept the COVID vaccine. The staff is more hesitant, with about 55% accepting shots. Data from AHCA and other countries show that this is due to the following reasons: Some staff are young and low risk.

Some low-wage workers do not trust their employers.

Some people are more hesitant about vaccines because they belong to color communities and other groups that have historical distrust of health and government systems. But the gap Reduced from about 60% of staff who refused the vaccine a month ago Now it’s about 45%. “What we’re seeing is that it turns out to be relatively safe, and more and more people are starting to embrace it,” Gifford said. The AHCA is currently urging Congress to take proactive steps to protect older people in the event of another pandemic. Elderly care law.. Gifford argued that nursing homes and long-term care facilities were initially not prioritized and could have saved many lives. “If you want to prevent health problems for the elderly and caregivers, you have to prioritize them,” he said. The· Elderly care law Infection prevention specialists may be hired at the facility to require broader oversight of the long-term living sector. Precautions will be taken to stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE). This policy will also increase transparency regarding recurring facilities, immunization rates, and resident / family satisfaction with facility care. But in the short term for the rest of the country, Gifford emphasized mass vaccination. “I’ve been studying this vaccine for a long time, and it’s safe and effective,” he said. “We only defeat the virus when we work together. If we don’t work together and have isolated pockets, the virus wins.” Relation: COVID vaccine is now available to frontline workers in 20 counties in Oregon Relation: Washington April 15th, when all people over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

