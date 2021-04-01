Houston Methodist Hospital Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All Employees





Houston – The Houston Methodist Hospital became one of the first large hospitals to require the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone working there. Dr. Mark Boom, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a letter: Our research on practices and promising new therapies. In addition, we have administered more than 470,000 people so far, paving the way for vaccination. And now it’s our opportunity to maintain state-of-the-art medicine. As part of the management of Houston Methodists, we need to set an example and be vaccinated ourselves. In fact, 95% of our management and 100% of our executives are already vaccinated. The Houston Methodist is committed to providing patients with unmatched safety, quality, service and innovation. When choosing to vaccinate with COVID-19, safety is a priority by stopping the spread of this deadly virus and keeping patients, visitors and colleagues safe. As we approach the mandatory vaccination announcements for all employees, we must first set an example and show employees how important it is to be vaccinated. As a condition of joining the Houston Methodist, all new employees are already required to be vaccinated. Advertising Thanks to the vast majority of people who have already been vaccinated, we need to aim for 100% of our management to be vaccinated. You must be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once or receive an approved exemption by April 15. If not, follow the Human Resources Policy for Non-Compliance. If you need to be vaccinated first, you can make a strong statement to your employees. Thank you for continuing the unparalleled leadership that made a big difference in the fight against COVID-19. About 83% of employees are vaccinated. Soon you will receive a list of at least one unvaccinated employee. All employees will soon be required to be vaccinated, so please discuss the importance of vaccination with your staff.I’m included Frequently Asked Questions It may help in these conversations, and we keep this up to date. As I’ve said for months, it will soon be mandatory for all employees. Thank you for being vaccinated. Also, thank you for guiding the staff to make the right decisions to protect the patient. “ Advertising Carol Hackett, senior vice president of human resources at Houston Methodist, said employees would be educated about the facts of the vaccine. “Sure, we do allow medical or religious exemptions, but if you don’t have them, you can end up because you didn’t get the vaccine,” Hackett said. KPRC 2 Investigates sent a poll to a local hospital asking about vaccination rates. All responding hospitals provided them to 100% of healthcare professionals. As of last week, Houston Methodists had the highest vaccination coverage. “As the number of vaccines increased, the number of employees infected with COVID decreased significantly,” says Hackett. “So we know it works, we know it works.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston-All rights reserved.

