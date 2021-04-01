COVID-19 Updates, Changes Increasing cases of active variant strains in Morrison County

On Tuesday, March 30, Morrison County was first identified and detected in the United Kingdom in the fall of 2020, B.1.1.7. We reported an increase in active COVID-19 cases and multiple active cases of the mutant strain known as. In the United States at the end of 2020.

In a news release, the Morrison County Public Health Department reported that “not only are cases increased by COVID-19 virus variants throughout the state and in rural areas, but they are not sticking to preventative measures.” “We have identified varieties in Minnesota, and it’s safe to assume that you may be exposed to varieties anywhere in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Variant B.1.1.7 spreads more easily and quickly and may be associated with an increased risk of death.

“The rally continues to increase the risk of obtaining and spreading COVID-19,” reports the Morrison County Public Health Department, limiting the number of people gathering and using outdoor space when possible, and everyone in the group. Wearing a mask if you don’t have one encouraged people to make safer choices. Fully vaccinated, practicing 6 feet of social distance in the community, wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, and staying home when feeling sick and being tested.

“It’s also important to get vaccinated if you get the chance,” Morrison County reported. “As of March 30, all Minnesota people over the age of 16 are eligible for the vaccine.” The Morrison County Public Health Department has stated that those at highest risk of being infected with COVID-19, or the elderly and basics. We prioritize vaccination reservations for people who may develop serious illnesses when infected, such as those with illness. The federal government has promised to increase the supply of vaccines by April, which will lead to a final expansion of eligibility, the Department of Health reported.

Vaccine connector tool Vaccine connector .mn.gov / .. For more information, call Morrison County Public Health at 320-632-6664.

Lakewood Health’s online COVID-19 vaccine registration list is open to all Minnesota states on Tuesday, regardless of medical condition or age. You must be at least 16 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine and at least 18 years old to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“In an ongoing effort to improve the process and provide more convenient care for patients and communities, the Lakewood Health System has launched an online COVID-19 vaccine enrollment list. This option is available. Once we receive your information, our team will contact you to get the vaccine when it becomes available. We will schedule a reservation for you, “reported Lakewood Health.

To register, please visit the following website: lakewoodhealthsystem.com Please fill out the registration form or call 218-894-1515 (option number 2).

Lakewood reports that weekly vaccine allocations continue to grow.

Aitken — 5,831 in at least one dose; 4,043 in the completed series.

Cass — 8,702 for a single dose and 5,647 for the completed series.

Crow wing — 20,009 in a single dose; 13,574 in the completed series.

Morrison — 8,766 in a single dose; 6,132 in the completed series.

Thousand lakes — 7,370 in a single dose; 4,692 in the completed series.

Todd — 5,865 in a single dose; 3,766 in the completed series.

Wadena — 3,848 in a single dose; 2,607 in the completed series.

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced an update to its guidance on diet and activities in life-supporting facilities.

“Guidance on this assisted living-type facility will allow fully vaccinated residents to eat and participate in activities less than 6 feet, wearing masks as needed. “Masu,” the State Health Department reported. Higher immunization rates for COVID-19 cases and residents in life support facilities.

“Because of the actual impact of high immunization rates on the spread of illness and serious illness, we, Assisted Living’s state regulators, have more open diets and more to better meet the needs of residents and families. We are changing the guidance to enable the activity, said Jan Malcolm, director of health at Minnesota, in a news release.

The guidance changes do not include Minnesota’s skilled nursing homes or nursing homes that serve high-risk people. These facilities must follow federal guidance set by the Medicare and Medicaid Centers.

The main highlights of the Minnesota Health Department’s guidance changes for assisted living-type facilities are:

Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors to play cards or sit in the dining room. For example, some people live in different units or households within the auxiliary living environment.

Fully vaccinated, other units or households of unvaccinated or undisclosed vaccination status, if all follow the guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 And can get together informally. Each apartment in an Assisted Living or Independent Living setting is considered a household.

Fully vaccinated people can sit more than 6 feet apart during organized activities and meals in a supportive living environment. The health department recommends that each person wear the perfect mask when gathering closer than 6 feet, except when eating.

People are two weeks after the second dose of a vaccine that requires two doses (such as Pfizer or Modana), or two weeks after a single dose of a vaccine that requires a single dose (such as Johnson & Johnson). It is considered to have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. ).

Updated guidance is available on the following web page: bit.ly/3fve7M5 ..

As additional guidance, on Monday, March 29, the State Health Department issued the CDC to nursing homes and long-term care facilities with up-to-date guidance on infection prevention and management recommendations, including up-to-date information for residents leaving the facility. I paid attention to what I did. The health department is actively working to update the guidance to reflect these changes.

“Careers can now meet with friends and family. Fully vaccinated residents can even hug visitors. Residents and their visitors wear masks before and after the visit. You must always wash your hands, “the state reported.

“Indoor visits are allowed, but the risk of spreading COVID-19 is generally low, so outdoor visits are still preferred if possible.

“Many people want to get vaccinated and I’m happy to know that waiting for a vaccine is very difficult now,” the Department of Health said in a post. “Vaccines are constantly manufactured and distributed. Everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated. It will take some time.

“By continuing to help delay the spread of COVID-19, you can now play your part. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, 6 feet away from others, in case of illness. Stay home. Doing all this will help keep people healthy until all Minnesota citizens have the opportunity to be vaccinated. “

Approximate cumulative tests completed (both antigen and PCR tests) total: 8,211,019.

Total number of cumulative positive cases in Minnesota. 519,529.

Newly reported cases: 1,660.

Newly reported deaths: 12.

Patients no longer need quarantine: 499,395.

Maximum number of cases by age: 51,081 cases between the ages of 20 and 24. By comparison, people aged 80-84 accounted for 8,301 cases.

Those who have been vaccinated at least once: 1,658,176.

Those who completed the vaccine series: 1,031,749.

Aitken — A total of 1,217 cases, 36 deaths. Forty-three percent of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once.

Cass — 2,312, 26 people died. 37% of residents who received at least one dose.

Crow wing — 5,540, 85 dead. 39% of residents who received at least one dose.

Thousand lakes — 2,531 and 47 died. 36% of residents taking at least one dose.

Morrison — 3,643, 55 dead. 33% of residents who received at least one dose.

Todd — 2,597 and 30 people died. 30% of residents taking at least one dose.

Wadena — 1,369, 20 dead. 36% of residents taking at least one dose.

Note: These numbers are cumulative since March 21, 2020, and many are not separated. Vaccine percentages include residents 16 years and older who have been vaccinated at least once. Vaccine data are reported as of March 29.

Facilities with 5 or more confirmed cases and exposures of students or staff who were in the building during the two-week reporting period include Aitken Elementary School, Pilargar Elementary School, Brainard High School, and Pekot. Includes Trakes Middle School and Healy Secondary. Pierz, Royalton High School, Staples-Motry High School.

Collective care facilities reporting exposures from cases of COVID-19 at residents, staff, or visiting providers include: Kuyuna Community Medical Center Care Center, Edgewood Brenard Senior Living, Good Sumari Tan Bethany, all in Crow Wing County. Cary House Assisted Living and Miraka Elim Home in Millux County. Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Harmony House, Pierz, Highland Senior Living, Pierz Villa, St. Otto Care Center in Morrison County. Centra Care Long Prairie Care Center, Centra Care Long Prairie / Meadow Place in Todd County, Lakewood Health System Care Center in Wadena County.

Facilities that did not report new exposures were removed from the list after at least 28 days, the state reported.