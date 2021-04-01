Temperature sensors may help protect mRNA vaccines-ScienceDaily





Scientists have developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time. The first two vaccines widely distributed in the United States are mRNA-based and require ultra-cold storage (one at -70 ° C and the other at -20 ° C).Now the researchers ACS Omega We have developed a tamper-proof temperature indicator that can alert healthcare professionals when a vaccine vial reaches a dangerous temperature for a period of time. This helps ensure the distribution of effective mRNA vaccines.

The two COVID mRNA vaccines contain instructions for constructing a harmless fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. When the vaccine is injected into the body, human cells use mRNA commands to create spike proteins that are temporarily displayed on the surface to provoke an immune response. However, mRNA is very unstable and requires ultra-low temperature storage and transport conditions to maintain the effectiveness of the vaccine. Sung Yeon Hwang, Dongyeop Oh, Jeyoung Park and colleagues wanted to develop a time-temperature indicator (TTI) to identify mRNA vaccines that can be discarded when exposed to unwanted temperatures during storage or transportation. To create a TTI, researchers added a mixture of ethylene glycol (antifreeze), water, and a blue dye to a small tube and frozen it in liquid nitrogen. Next, a white cellulose absorber was added on top of the frozen coolant, and the tube was turned upside down and glued to a large glass vial containing the simulated vaccine at -70 ° C. At temperatures above -60 ° C, the antifreeze mixture melted. The dye diffused into the white absorber and turned light blue. A color change occurred about 2 minutes after the simulated vaccine was exposed to higher temperatures. Importantly, exposures of less than 2 minutes, which are unlikely to compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine, did not turn blue TTI. Refreezing the tube at -70 ° C continued the color change and prevented the system from being tampered with. By changing the coolant or their mixing ratio, or by using different absorbents, TTI can be adjusted to monitor the ideal storage conditions for different mRNA vaccines, the researchers said. I have. The author is grateful for the funding from the Korea Institute of Chemical Technology.

Story source: material Provided by American Chemical Society.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

