Long Island woman infected with CCP virus after second vaccination with Moderna vaccine





A woman in Long Island tested positive for the CCP virus (coronavirus) on Tuesday, March 30, more than a month after her second dose of the modelna vaccine to protect her from the virus. .. Melanie Rosen, secretary of the athletic director at Hewlett-Woodmere School District, said: PIX-11 She didn't think she needed to wear a mask after she got the jab. And shortly after attending the awakening of her friend's father, she turned out to be positive for COVID-19. Relatives of her friends were traveling from different states to meet at relatives' homes on Long Island. "There was probably at least a family of 10 people," Rosen recalled. "I hung around for about an hour and a half without wearing a mask. I hugged each one." Rosen said a few days after the rally, symptoms of COVID-19 began to appear, especially with stuffy nose and body pain. Her friend informed her that three members of her family had tested positive for the CCP virus. Within a few days, Rosen was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19. She was then ordered to be quarantined at home by Nassau County Health Department officials. "I was shocked," Rosen said. "I got Moderna and actually got COVID 4.9%." None of the vaccines promise 100% protection against the virus, but health officials say vaccination is an important move to help avoid severe cases and allow people to resume normal activity. I emphasize it. Rosen's case is rare among vaccinated people, and doctors believe it is rare but not impossible. Rosen claimed that he was happy to have overcome the mild attack of COVID-19 and to be vaccinated at the right time. She also draws attention to fully vaccinated people. "You can still get it. You can probably still spread it," Rosen said. "I want people to know that it's not over."

