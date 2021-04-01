If you are afraid to get the COVID vaccine, you need to know the following:

Eleni Dao Posted: Posted

Spokane, WA — If you’re afraid to get the COVID vaccine, you’re not alone. More and more people are getting qualified to take shots, but at least some still don’t want it.

It’s a hurdle that health professionals continue to face. It’s not just “anti-vaxxers” who don’t want it. There are people around the community who are still worried about getting it. Some say it’s still too new, but health professionals guarantee it’s safe.

“I’m not an anti-vaccer. I believe in vaccines for chickenpox, mumps, measles, etc., but I haven’t done so yet,” said Jennifer White.

The COVID vaccine began to be armed nine months after the pandemic was declared.

It was a little too fast for White.

“It’s brand new and hasn’t been around for years. It just feels sick,” she said.

She is not the only one who feels this way.

It is important to be aware of the COVID vaccine All passed the same Tests and methods performed by previous vaccines.

Thousands of people take the test before the vaccine is available to everyone. The Food and Drug Administration, like many other vaccines given to the COVID vaccine, needs to approve the vaccine. It happened quickly because several phases of the trial happened at the same time.

Still, people are hesitant. However, not as many as before.

The· Kaiser Family Foundation Since December, we have been investigating how people feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In December 2020, 34% said they would like to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible. 39% wanted to wait and see before getting it. Fifteen percent of those surveyed said they never wanted it.

If you fast forward in March 2021, 17% say they’ll wait, but 13% still don’t want it.

Vaccine hesitation is also declining in the color community.

In the same survey, 55% of blacks said they had already taken it or took it as soon as possible. This increased from 41% in February.

In Spokane County, health districts say they see the same trend.

“Surprisingly, there were a large number of people, including many of the demographic segments that were previously identified as having a high level of hesitation. It seems to be calming,” said a provisional health officer in the Spokane Community Health District. Dr. Frank Velasquez said.

If you are still hesitant, do an investigation. Ask your doctor, friends, and family about what it’s like to get the vaccine.

