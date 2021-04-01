Named Testicular Cancer Awareness Month at Virginia Beach in April





Virginia Beach, Virginia (WAVY) – April 1st is known as a day full of pranks and jokes, but at Virginia Beach, a local man and one of WAVY’s colleagues here are important to April Fool’s Day. I helped give it a name. Cause. It’s what he gracefully survived, and yes, it has a lot of humor. Introducing WAVY director Steven Croker for the first time in 2019 When he started fighting testicular cancer. “(Doctors) said it was a tumor. It was basically the entire inside of the left testicle and had to be removed,” Crocker said in 2019. After surgery and chemotherapy, we are pleased to report that Stephen is cancer-free and widespread with us in 2021. “Before the diagnosis, you might not have said the word’testicles or testicles’ ten times in your life, but since you were diagnosed and recovered, you’ve said more than anyone else,” Crocker said. say. Stephen carried out his mission to Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. Bobby Dier agreed to name it the City’s Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in April 2021. “I was pretty surprised because the testicles are like taboos,” Stephen said. Kim Jones, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Testicular Cancer Recognition Foundation, said: Her son was diagnosed with late testicular cancer at the age of 13. He survived, but died when his cancer returned to his twenties. Jones believes that early detection would have saved him. “If Testicular Cancer Awareness Month is recognized at the national level, it will educate many people about the importance of monthly self-examinations, just as women are taught about breast cancer.” Jones says early detection is key. “If detected early, it’s just early detection because it’s the removal and monitoring of the affected testicles and doesn’t require chemotherapy or all of these major treatments,” Jones said. Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer in men aged 15 to 44 years, but it can develop at any age, from infancy to the elderly. Stephen faces a very serious topic head-on and has a little humor so that people are happy with the message. “It’s a serious illness and kills people, but as you know, early detection is key. So jokingly go home and check yourself and you have It’s good if you can get used to things and notice the changes when they occur, “said Stephen. He also emphasizes the importance of early detection. “Testicular cancer is one of the most curable cancers, if not the most curable, and it’s not embarrassing to talk about it. It’s not embarrassing to check for yourself. What If you have any concerns, it’s not embarrassing to go to the doctor and talk about it. That’s what they do on a regular basis. It’s not strange to them. It’s not strange to you. . “ Learn more about testicular cancer and how to raise awareness about testicular cancer. click here..

