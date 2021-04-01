Do US citizens support the donation of the COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries?

Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain



Pandemics affect all countries, but not all countries have equal access to the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.Recently Estimate shows High-income countries, which make up only one-fifth of the world’s adult population, purchase more than half of the world’s total vaccine doses, resulting in disparities among low- and middle-income countries.

new Survey Important questions are being investigated, according to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. Does the US population support donating part of the COVID-19 vaccine stockpile to non-prosperous countries?

“COVID-19 is a true pandemic that has affected every country on the planet. Borders have been closed, economic consequences and incredible levels of human suffering have occurred, and now More than 500,000 people have died of COVID in the United States and around the world. ” The lead author, Dr. Janine Guidry, is an assistant professor at the School of Human Sciences Richard T. Robertson Media Culture School and director of the VCU’s Media + Health Lab. “COVID-19 shows how interrelated we are all, and we need to work together globally to defeat it.”

For research, “US public support for donations of COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries during the COVID-19 pandemicThe researchers conducted a survey of 788 US adults who evaluated the support of various population groups to donate vaccines, as well as their quantity and time frame.

We found that older respondents are less likely to support high-level donations of the COVID-19 vaccine and are more likely to want to wait until everyone in the United States who wants the vaccine receives the vaccine. It was.

“COVID affects everyone, but the vast majority of people who die from COVID are older people,” Guidry said. “Therefore, this finding may reflect that vulnerability.”

We also found that respondents identified as Democrats are more likely to support the donation of low-priced and low-priced COVID-19 vaccines more and more quickly. Middle income country From the Republican Party.

“People who identify themselves as Democrats are likely to support higher levels of donations because they may be related to their beliefs. health care As human rights and medical care for all, “Guidry said.

People who don’t have health insurance are also unlikely to support the donation, and they wanted to wait until everyone in the United States who wanted the vaccine received the donation.

The study also found that those who rated higher on the “social dominance-oriented” scale were less likely to support higher levels of COVID-19 vaccine donations, and everyone in the United States who wanted the vaccine was vaccinated. He also revealed that he is likely to want to wait until he is vaccinated. I received it. Social dominance is a personality trait that measures an individual’s support for social stratification and the belief that their group is superior to other groups.

“Social dominance can actually be a fundamental impetus to support vaccine donations during a pandemic,” he said. Dr. Paul Perrin, Co-author and associate professor of research Department of Psychology With VCU. “When people truly believe that some individuals are better than others in nature and should be given more social privilege, it is a deep worldview that colors many other belief systems. is.”

The results of the study also have some promising signs, the co-authors said. Bernard Fuemmeler, Ph.D., Professor Department of Health Behavior Policy With VCU School of medicine..

“Despite some of the differences we have observed regarding age, political affiliation, and social advantage, in most cases there was majority support for donating 10% of the vaccines available in the United States. That is encouraging. Other countries. ” “Despite some hesitation among a small number of samples, many of the people we surveyed recognized the importance of bridging the gap. vaccine Will be accepted. “

The results of this study work to persuade and target key segments of the U.S. population to help donate vaccines to countries that lack the resources to develop and purchase sufficient quantities. It is of value to policy makers, healthcare providers, and public health communications professionals.

“Our goal is to provide an indicator of how we can best communicate with the general public. How can we best say:’OK, I Must be [donate vaccines] But we want your support. “We want your support,” Guidry said. “Supporting these decisions will be very important. [This study] It provides an important starting point. ”

Jeanine PD Guidry et al, US Public Assistance for Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine to Low and Middle Income Countries During the COVID-19 Pandemic, vaccine (2021). Jeanine PD Guidry et al, US Public Assistance for Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine to Low and Middle Income Countries During the COVID-19 Pandemic,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.vaccine.2021.03.027