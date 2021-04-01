Drinking beetroot juice may accelerate healthy aging





A new study found that drinking beetroot juice promotes a mixture of oral bacteria associated with healthier blood vessels and brain function.

Washington: A new study found that drinking beetroot juice promotes a mixture of oral bacteria associated with healthier blood vessels and brain function. The results of this study were published in the journal Redox Biology. Beetroot (and other foods such as lettuce, spinach, and celery) is rich in inorganic nitrates, and many oral bacteria play a role in converting nitrates to nitric oxide, vascular and neurotransmission (chemical messages in the brain). Helps to adjust. Older people tend to produce less nitric oxide, which is associated with poor vascular (vascular) and cognitive (brain) health. In a new study by the University of Exeter, 26 healthy elderly people participated in two 10-day supplement periods. One was nitrate-rich beetroot juice and the other was nitrate-free placebo juice, which I drank twice a day. The results showed high levels of bacteria associated with vascular and cognitive health and low levels of bacteria associated with disease and inflammation. After drinking beetroot juice, systolic blood pressure dropped by an average of 5 points (mmHg). Professor Anni Vanhatalo, the lead author of the University of Exeter, said: “In previous studies, we compared oral bacteria in young and old people, healthy and sick, but we are the first to test a nitrate-rich diet this way,” Vanhatalo said. He added. “Our findings show that adding nitrate-rich foods to the diet (in this case via beetroot juice) for just 10 days can significantly add to the oral flora (a mixture of bacteria),” Vanhatalo added. It suggests that it can be improved. In the long run, negative changes in blood vessels and cognition with age may be slowed down. “ Researchers have performed tests to identify clusters or “modules” of oral bacteria that tend to grow together under similar conditions. Inflammation-related modules (Prevotella-Veillonella) decreased after nitrate supplementation. This includes a reduction in Clostridium difficile, which can infect the intestines and cause diarrhea. Professor Vanhatalo emphasized that further research is needed to review the findings and see if other groups have similar effects. Our participants were healthy, active elderly people with good blood pressure in general, “she said. .. “ “We are working with colleagues at the University of Exeter School of Medicine to investigate the interaction between oral bacteria and cognition and better understand how diets can be used to delay cognitive decline in the elderly.” Van Hataro added. Much research has been done on the benefits of a healthy gut flora, but little is known about oral microbial communities that play an important role in “activating” nitrates from a vegetable-rich diet. .. (ANI)

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos