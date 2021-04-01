Where we live can affect male reproductive health and find new research





A new study led by scientists at the University of Nottingham suggests that the environment in which men live can affect reproductive health.

Research published in Science reportInvestigated the effect of geographic location on pollutant chemicals found in the testis of dogs. Some of them are known to affect reproductive health. As a popular pet, dogs share the same environment as humans and are effectively exposed to the same household chemicals as their owners, so a unique study focused on dogs was conducted. The team also looked for signs of testicular abnormalities. The findings showed that both the chemicals present and the degree of testicular abnormalities depended on where the dog lived. Researchers analyzed the testicles dog, Removed for routine clinical reasons, and identified what pollutant chemicals are present in the tissue. Samples were taken from all over the United Kingdom, East Midlands and West Midlands, the Southeast, and Denmark and Finland. Dr. Rebecca Sumner of the University’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, the lead author of the study, said: chemicals The pollutants found in the testicles of dogs depend on where they came from. We also showed that the same cohort of dog testes showed evidence of geographical differences in testis pathology and cellular imbalances important for spermatogenesis. “ Dr. Richard Lee, the leader of the team, said: .. “Our strategy of using dogs as a human sentinel allowed us to directly focus on the testes where the detected chemicals are likely to affect male reproductive function, so this study is extremely successful. “I believe it’s important,” said Gary England, professor of veterinary medicine and science. “These findings indicate that environmental exposure is determined by location, which may support regional differences in male reproductive health.” This study is important because it shows that there is. ” Studies have found that chemical pollutants in the home reduce fertility in both men and dogs. For more information:

