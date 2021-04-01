Navajo Casino is a smoke-free property

Window lock

After years of support from a large coalition of nonprofits, health agencies, government officials, and traditional practitioners who have promoted Navajo’s smoking cessation policy, Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Casino has finally begun smoking cessation.

This could lead to a ban on commercial tobacco use in public places throughout the tribe, as the casino’s attitude towards smoking has served as a bell and deterrent to accepting the country’s smoking cessation policy. After being closed for COVID-19 in March last year, NNGE’s Firelock and Northern Edge Casino opened their doors on March 19th with a new clean air policy. “”

We are very pleased that Navajo Gaming Enterprise has decided to resume commercial tobacco smokeless, “said Patricia, vice president of the Black Hills American Indian Health Center and expert in the field of commercial tobacco control and prevention. Nez Henderson says. ..

“We’ve been working on this since 2008, and there are many people who have supported this effort over the years, from traditional therapists to elected leaders,” she says. I did. “When it comes to health, their minds are in the right place.”

Brian Parrish, CEO of NNGE, said the policy changes at this time are primarily related to the COVID-19 safety protocol. “When we knew it was time to reopen, we didn’t intend to allow smoking or smokeless tobacco in the building,” said Parish. “We have designated a covered and protected outdoor smoking area, but smoking inside the building is not permitted.”

According to Henderson, the new smoking cessation policy protects casino employees from indirect smoking from tobacco. It is even more toxic than exhaled breath and contains about 70 carcinogenic chemical additives. “All kinds of exposure to indirect smoking are certainly triggers,” Henderson said. “There were so many COVID cases at Navajo Nation. I don’t know what the long-term effects will be on the body, especially the lungs.”

Henderson said the advocacy group wants the new policy to represent a permanent change. She encourages the Navajo people to support it. “I’m grateful to the council representatives, presidents, and gaming companies for making this decision, but a permanent policy to protect yourself and your family as well as future generations. Please let them know that you need, “she said.

Team navajo

The public health benefits of quitting smoking are now well understood, but despite the exposure of employees and patrons to indirect smoking, the gaming industry generally has a comprehensive smoking cessation policy. We are lagging behind in hiring.

Since 2006, when NNGE was founded to develop and manage casinos, organizations have resisted smokeless efforts, primarily because of their negative impact on casino profits. This is a major barrier to implementing comprehensive smokelessness. National policy.

The Team Navajo Coalition, also formed in 2006, described the lack of smoking cessation policies for Navajo as a major public health issue that normalizes the use of tobacco products and increases the likelihood of illness and death for smokers and exposed persons. Identified. For indirect smoking. According to the CDC, Native Americans / Alaska Natives are at increased risk of tobacco-related illnesses because they have the highest prevalence of smoking compared to all other racial / ethnic groups in the United States.

According to the Truth Initiative, as of May 2020, smoking prevalence among AI / AN adults was the highest in the United States at 22.6%, 13.7% for all adults, and 16.2% for AI / AN high school students overall. It was 5.8%. 3.7% of junior high school students compared to 2.3% nationwide. Federally recognized tribes are exempt from state tobacco law, but have the power to adopt their own laws governing smoking on tribe lands.

Comprehensive smoking cessation laws that have proven effective in protecting nonsmokers and reducing tobacco use, including young people, have not yet been widely adopted by tribal governments across the country.

“It has become political”

Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico passed smoking cessation legislation more than a decade ago, but the Navajo government has not yet implemented a global smoking cessation policy. In 2008, Team Navajo drafted a bill in line with the Navajo Basic Law, which stipulates the negative effects of commercial tobacco on the right to live in a healthy environment with people, while respecting the role of “nát’oh” for ceremonial purposes. Did.

Hershel Clark, a spokesperson for Azee’Bee Nahagha in Diné Nation and an advocate of public health, is filled with sacred tobacco and chemical additives made from herbs used for ceremonial and healing purposes from a cultural point of view. He said it is important to distinguish between addictive commercial cigarettes that have been used. Used for recreation.

The Navajo Nation Council adopted the Navajo Commercial Tobacco Free Act of 2008, but under pressure from NNGE, the law was rejected by former President Joe Shirley, Jr., who said he would put the Navajo Casino, which was just beginning at the time. It was. It was economically disadvantageous and there was too much ambiguity between what defines ceremonial and commercial tobacco.

“It became really political in 2009 under the Shirley administration,” Clark said. “The reason we didn’t quit smoking at the time was that we didn’t have the funds to enforce it, which violated the genuine use of ceremonial tobacco by traditional practitioners and was economically harmful to the casino.”

The second effort to pass a comprehensive smokeless law failed in 2009. Then, in 2011, President Bensherry signed an executive order banning the use of commercial tobacco in public places and workplaces, including casinos, but was revoked by the Ministry of Justice. It was decided that Sherry was beyond his authority.

Currently, the existing smoking cessation policy for Navajo is only for government agencies. “Chapterhouses are covered, but do not include restaurants, hotels, casinos and other businesses,” Henderson said.

“the right thing”

However, COVID-19 is now changing the tide and may upset the scale of proverbs in favor of smoking cessation policies across the United States.

Clark, a program supervisor for the Southwestern Navajo Tobacco Education Prevention Project, said more than 200 casinos across the country have reopened for smoking cessation after being closed due to a pandemic. “One of the things that really happened during COVID was this national movement of tribal casinos to start smoking cessation,” Clark said. “‘New normal’ is what they call it. “

He acknowledges greater public health advocacy and awareness. SNTEPP’s mission is to improve the health of Navajo people through commercial tobacco prevention, smoking cessation and policies, while respecting the use of ceremonial tobacco, and the rights and air of American nonsmokers are life. We work with other non-profit organizations such as. “It was a grassroots effort from the beginning,” Clark said. “We have been educating people about exposure, especially now, using COVID. People are better aware of their surroundings and want a non-smoking environment.”

Even Foxwoods Casino Resort in Connecticut, one of the largest casinos run by the Mashantucket Pequart tribal state, was smoke-free in the summer of 2020, Clark said. “They were very helpful in letting other tribes know that this was possible. It’s a great opportunity for the casino to quit smoking,” Henderson said.

In August, Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler told the CDC Gaming Report that smoking cessation was “just the right thing”. “All the decisions we made were from protecting our sense of health and the safety of our people,” Butler said. “Smoking cessation (policy) has helped to gain the confidence that tribes, tribal members, employees, and patrons will return.”

“Powerful medicine”

Henderson said smoking cessation environments also need to be created in collaboration with tribal health care providers so that current tobacco users who wish to quit smoking can use counseling and medications. “Nicotine is a very powerful drug,” she said. “Any polypharmacy user can ask, and they will say that smoking cessation is probably the most difficult of all the drugs they take.”

Dealing with trauma, including pandemics, is also an important factor in moving forward. “For me as a Navajo scientist, one of the things we recognize is that there is a strong link between trauma and addiction,” Henderson said. “We know that national smoking rates are rising because of the pandemic.”

Parrish said he was optimistic that the casino’s operational capacity could now grow to 25% within a few weeks if the decline in COVID-19 cases continues. “Hopefully we’ll be 50% and we can serve food and drink, then open Flowing Water and Twin Arrows and bring back all the staff,” he said. “The good thing is that the energy level of the property is really high,” he said. “Our team is very happy to be back and working, and our patrons are excited to join.”

If you’re lucky, the casino will continue to thrive while staying quit smoking. “If this decision is permanent, we are very happy,” says Henderson.

