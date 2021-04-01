Tuberculosis Management: Fighting Tobacco and Tuberculosis Together





According to the WHO, smoking significantly increases the risk of tuberculosis and death from tuberculosis. (Photo courtesy of IE) By Dr. Vikas Maurya Tuberculosis is a major cause of health problems and a leading cause of death from a single infectious pathogen in developing countries. Tobacco, especially smoking, is recognized by the medical community as a major public health hazard. It affects all parts and organs of the body except the respiratory system, which is primarily affected. This harmful socio-economic factor was less likely to be the cause of tuberculosis morbidity and mortality, but in 2002 the first review of the link between smoking and tuberculosis (Maurya V et al) was published International. The Journal of Tuberculosis and Pulmonary Disease, many such studies and articles have been published in the last two decades, showing a strong link between smoking and tuberculosis infection and disease. Not only pulmonary tuberculosis, but also extrapulmonary tuberculosis is associated with smoking. Similarly, studies have shown an increased incidence of tuberculin skin test positives in smokers. Even second-hand smoke is associated with an increased incidence of pulmonary tuberculosis. According to the WHO, smoking significantly increases the risk of tuberculosis and death from tuberculosis. Increases the risk of tuberculosis for more than 2.5 hours. It is a risk factor for tuberculosis and is independent of alcohol use and other socio-economic risk factors. Smoking may be responsible for more than 20% of the world’s TB incidence. And controlling the tobacco epidemic helps control the tuberculosis epidemic. In this regard, you can see the “End of Tobacco for Tuberculosis Eradication: Communication Toolkit” launched by the public health organization Vital Strategies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the International National Tuberculosis Eradication Program (NTEP). I will. Union for Tuberculosis and Lung Disease – Allows coordination of national programs for both tuberculosis and tobacco control. In addition, this toolkit provides pre-tested public service advertising “cough” in 17 national and regional languages. “Cough” was the first campaign to highlight the link between tuberculosis and tobacco use and was rated as one of the highest potential efficacy in preventing and treating tuberculosis. The mechanism behind the link between smoking and pulmonary tuberculosis appears to be biological. Smoking causes structural and functional changes in the respiratory system and also affects alveolar immune cells. The development of tuberculosis is thought to be associated with altered immune response, decreased immune cells, and / or other mechanisms. All of these factors, combined, can contribute to an individual’s increased susceptibility to TB infection and the development of TB. Therefore, it is recommended to fight with tobacco and tuberculosis, which helps reduce the incidence and mortality of tuberculosis, and to adopt the following widely accepted and developed principles (WHO). They are: Control tobacco consumption around the world, including areas where people are at risk of TB infection. Cross-training tuberculosis and tobacco control healthcare workers Tobacco enrollment for tuberculosis patients is provided using counseling and treatment. Promote and implement smoking cessation policies, especially if tuberculosis services are provided. Integrate simple tobacco control interventions into TB control program activities To promote smoking cessation practices (The author is Director and Head of Fortis Hospital’s Respiratory and Sleep Disorders Department in Shalimarberg, Delhi. This article is for informational purposes only. Talk to a medical professional. The views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.) Live streaming Stock price From BSE, If, U.S. market And the latest NAV, portfolio Mutual fund, Latest checkout IPO news, Best IPOCalculate your tax by Income tax calculator, Know the market Top gainer, Top loser & Best equity fund..Like us Facebook And follow us twitter.. Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join the channel Stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

