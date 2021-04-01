Stress can be good for you, depending on how you see it





Last year’s life in a pandemic stretched human coping skills so thinly that experts feared that many of us would snap quickly, leaving people around the world with a devastating proportion of mental health crises. I was forced to deal with.

But some people (and many in fact) can somehow survive the stress. Do those people experience less pressure?It’s certainly possible because not everyone worked or lost a job that was important to them. During the pandemic, or worse, the virus lost a family.

However, it is possible that they have mastered the skills to view stress as a normal, acceptable, and even positive part of life.

From that perspective, experts say that resilience comes. And like rock-paper-scissors … elasticity covers stress. Considering stress as harmful can be fatal It was 1998, when a random sample of Americans answered questions about stress. National Health Interview Survey , An annual household report designed to monitor national health. A 1998 survey did what was not done in later years. It not only asked people how stressed they were and how well they dealt with, but also whether they thought stress affected their health. .. More than 55% of about 29,000 people say they have been exposed to moderate to severe stress in the last 12 months. Almost 34% said stress had some impact on their health that year, and about a quarter of them said stress made their health much worse. Eight years later, researchers compared those answers In national mortality data to see who was most affected by stress. As expected, reporting high levels of stress increased the risk of death. But here the results of the study became really interesting-the risk was only applied to those who believed that the stress they were experiencing was seriously damaging to their health. .. In fact, those who viewed stress negatively had a 43% increased risk of premature death. What happened to similarly pressured people who did not consider stress harmful? Psychologist Kelly McGonigal, psychologist Kelly McGonigal, who discussed this study in her book “Advantages of Stress: Why Stress Is Good for You and How to Do It”, do well. “ “Researchers have concluded that it was not stress that killed people,” McGonigal wrote. “It ’s stress and belief The stress is harmful. Researchers estimated that 182,000 Americans could have died prematurely because they believed that stress was harmful to their health during the eight years they studied. “ Is it a point of view? “Experiencing a stressful situation does not mean that it will hurt,” said Mark Seeley, an associate professor of psychology at the University at Buffalo, New York. .. Seery has spent years studying why some people are more stressed and more resilient than others. “Evidence suggests that the way people experience stress seems to affect whether stress is really damaging,” Seery said, which we “psychologically” said. He added that he was influenced by the way he “worked on things.” And it “opens the door for people to consider ways in which they can learn to approach stress in healthier and less healthy ways,” he said. To understand how it can happen, think about what happens to your body under stress. The ancient parts of the brain begin to move-flooding the system with chemicals designed to prepare the body for fighting or fleeing. The heart beats, breathes faster, and the brain becomes more alert. The feeling will increase. Colors and sounds become clearer and more vivid. You get a burst of energy and a sharper focus so you can deal with threats and survive. That “good” stress not only favors fighting and fleeing attackers, but also plays competitive sports, speaks in public, interviews for work, and adapts to pandemic quarantine. Sometimes it’s an advantage. Then, when the imminent threat is dealt with, stress hormone levels return to normal without long-term effects, as nature intended. It is mutually beneficial-or would be if we saw it that way. But instead of welcoming the stress response, “usually we interpret these physical changes as signs of poor coping with anxiety or pressure,” McGonigal said. so 2013 TED talk. What if you consider the stress response to be beneficial, like a fine-tuned professional race car waiting for the flag to drop? “Thinking is very powerful and it’s important to create it,” said Michel Ann, a certified professional coach trained in neuroscience and leadership. “And when you learn to control your thoughts, you can rewire your reaction to stress, fear and anxiety. You have 100% control.” McGonigal describes a study in which college students were taught to rethink their attitudes toward stress: “The most fascinating discovery for me was how their physical stress response changed.” She said that in a typical stress response, heart rate rises and “blood vessels constrict”, which is one of the reasons why chronic stress is associated with cardiovascular disease and has a negative effect on the body. .. “But in studies where participants considered helping the stress response, the vessels remained relaxed,” McGonigal said. “It was a much healthier cardiovascular profile. In fact, joy and courage. It’s very similar to what happens at the moment. “” Similar results were found in experiments on the cardiovascular response to stress conducted in Seery’s lab. “In both challenges and threats, the heart beats faster and the muscles (of the heart) contract more violently,” he said. “But when under threat, blood vessels are generally more likely to constrict, which actually makes it harder for the heart to pump blood. “In the challenge, the pattern is very similar to aerobic exercise, in fact the arteries in the body tend to dilate overall, and the heart actually pumps more blood,” he added. “This one biological change could be the difference between a stress-induced heart attack at age 50 and life until the 90s,” McGonigal said. “This is really what the new science of stress reveals-it’s important what you think about stress.” Your brain against “good” stress Looking at stress through more rosy glasses changes the reaction of the brain and changes the proportion of stress hormones released by the brain. According to experts, all the differences can be made in whether stress becomes toxic. During a more positive response to stress, the body produces a small amount of the stress hormone cortisol. This can be harmful at a chronic level. At the same time, the brain increases the production of another steroid, dehydroepiandrosterone, or DHEA. This is often referred to as the “anti-aging” hormone. The naturally high ratio of DHEA to cortisol appears to be protective against the negative effects of stress on the body. Military survival school man Those who performed at the top of the less painful class had a higher ratio of DHEA to cortisol in their blood. But when men and women consider the level of stress at work to be intolerable, DHEA production fell .. The body also makes another hormone during stress-oxytocin, a “hug” hormone that helps people fall in love and care for their newborn. Experts believe that oxytocin may lead people to look for more and better social contact if released with a more aggressive stress response-another benefit of stress. “Scientists call this a friendly reaction,” McGonigal wrote in her book. “It motivates you to protect the people and communities you care about, and importantly, it gives you the courage to do so.” According to Daniela Kaufer, UC Berkeley’s Vice Dean and Professor of Integrated Biology, it even spawns new brain growth.Cowfer runs Her own lab dedicated to investigating how stress affects brain plasticity and deterioration .. A study conducted by Kaufer in laboratory animals showed moderate stress-activated growth in some stem cells of the brain that regulate emotional learning and aid depression. “You have more of those cells, they are more activated in the next stressor and helped the animal cope better, so we have some stresses that are beneficial to you. We have shown that we can do it, “Kaufer said. According to McGonigal, oxytocin released during the stress response has yet another benefit. “Your heart has special receptors for oxytocin that help heart cells regenerate and repair from minor damage. If your stress response includes oxytocin, stress literally puts your heart in the air. It can be strengthened, “she writes. “This is quite different from the message we usually hear-that stress will give you a heart attack!” Yes, chronic stress is bad Of course, daily temporary stress with the lifelong effects of losing a loved one (many have done during the pandemic), or with ongoing multiple stressors such as divorce, single-parents, unemployment, and the economy. There is no way to equate anxiety and chronic illness. In fact, it is well established that persistent chronic stress causes tremendous damage to the body and exacerbates many existing illnesses and conditions. “The more serious the negative life adversities people face, the greater the risk they face for future negative psychological and physical consequences in their lives,” Seery said. .. However, his study also found that when people experience life adversity, they “actually have less negative reactions and more positive reactions” to stress. “The more things that happen, the more sick it is, the more it’s not just a straight line,” Sealy said. Instead, it’s like a “happy medium” in which people who have experienced some adversity in their lives tend to get better across a variety of different psychological and physical means. “Therefore, one important message from now on is that if something seriously wrong happens to someone, it’s not a death sentence. That doesn’t mean they’re destined to suffer forever.” Said Seery. “This is a bad process at the moment to experience difficulties, but it essentially opens the door to future forms of growth, trends in future resilience, and toughness that allows people to cope well with the future. It suggests that you can actually open the stress. ” “I really see it as a message of hope, a kind of silver lining.”

