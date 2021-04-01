Clinical trials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine against South African variants begin in the US | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Typical image (IANS) The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has launched a new Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States to evaluate Moderna’s vaccine designed to protect against B.1.351 coronavirus variants emerging from South Africa. Announced. The study, led and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a vaccine known as mRNA-1273.351, according to the Xinhua News Agency. According to NIH, the study will enroll approximately 210 healthy adult volunteers at four clinical research sites in the United States. “The first confirmed B.1.351 SARS-CoV-2 mutant in South Africa was detected in at least nine states in the United States,” NIAID director Anthony Fauci said in a statement. “Preliminary data show that the COVID-19 vaccine currently available in the United States should provide an adequate degree of protection against SARS-CoV-2 mutants. “But with great care, NIAID continued its partnership with Moderna and evaluated this variant vaccine candidate when the latest vaccine was needed,” the expert added. According to NIH, variant vaccine candidates differ from the currently approved Moderna jab in that they provide instructions for creating SARS-CoV-2 spikes that incorporate important mutations in the B.1.351 virus variant. I will. In addition to Phase 1 clinical trials, researchers at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center are working with Moderna to evaluate mRNA-1273.351 in animal models. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to headlines and text.

