Bored and stressed, smokers smoked more during the pandemic-Consumer Health News





Thursday, April 1, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Pandemic-related stress has caused many smokers to light up more often. “Working from home gives you the freedom to smoke instead of being in a non-smoking environment eight hours a day,” one research participant told researchers. For whatever reason, increased smoking can increase the risk of addiction for these people and make it difficult to quit, says study author Jessica Ingst. She is an assistant professor of public health science at the Pennsylvania State Medical College in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Understanding why people smoke more “helps us identify ways to better deal with smoking cessation efforts during a pandemic,” he said in a Pennsylvania State University news release. “New methods such as telemedicine and increased public health messages could encourage people to quit smoking in the absence of public support groups and other face-to-face interventions,” she suggested. In this study, Yingst of the Pennsylvania State Tobacco and Health Research Center and her colleagues asked 291 smokers about tobacco use during the early and early pandemics. Almost one-third said they smoked more during the pandemic, citing factors such as stress, more free time, and boredom for increased. Only 10% of smokers said they smoked less during the pandemic, according to findings, due to rescheduling, around nonsmokers (such as children), and for health reasons. Almost one-quarter of smokers said they tried to quit smoking during a pandemic, and one-third said it was a decision based on reducing the risk of serious illness when infected with COVID-19. I did. According to a recently released report, only seven smokers succeeded in quitting the use of all cigarettes. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.. Smokers were also asked how they assessed their health risks during a pandemic. More than two-thirds believed that the risk of contracting COVID-19 was the same as that of nonsmokers, but more than half believed that they were at increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19. It was. For more information American Cancer Society has resources on Quit smoking.. Source: Penn State College of Medicine, News Release, March 30, 2021

