Side effects and explanations of common COVID-19 vaccines

Not too long from now on, all American adults Be eligible Inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine.This is clearly good news — all three vaccines currently on the market Highly effective Do so against new coronaviruses and as vaccination rates increase Our hope Of resuming some similarities to normal.The· CDC said Vaccinated people can see other vaccinated people (and even low-risk, unvaccinated people) indoors. As more people are vaccinated, their freedom should expand in turn.Although it is a small part of the US population Continue to hesitate, Yes There is no real downside For vaccination.

However, minor side effects can occur when vaccinated, and it can be helpful to know what to expect. Here, what public health professionals and vaccinated people had to say about their experience.

There are individual differences, so I can’t say it unconditionally, is Factors that increase the likelihood of experiencing side effects associated with the COVID-19 vaccine: young people or those who already have COVID. “People under the age of 65 are more likely to have vaccine-related side effects,” says Paul Offit, a pediatrician at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, who specializes in infectious diseases and vaccines. This is because young people tend to have a stronger immune system, which can recognize threats and react more quickly. This is a side effect. For similar reasons, people who are already infected with COVID may experience more significant side effects because the body recognizes and wants to fight the viral protein introduced by the vaccine.

This is not what you do definitely If you had a COVID, or if you didn’t, you definitely have the bad side effect of having nothing. My friend Laura was infected with COVID a few months ago and had no side effects after both vaccinations. Another friend, who believed he was infected with COVID last March, experienced arm pain and malaise after the second shot. Until you get a shot, it’s impossible to know exactly how it will react (it must be done, Offit says).

ProbablyThat said, most public health professionals say they don’t have enough information to draw conclusions. However, as we know that women generally tend to respond better to infections, Ofit says women will not be surprised if they experience stronger side effects, with a stronger immune response. is showing. “When we look at people who are more likely to be hospitalized for infections and who are more likely to die, men generally tend to be men because of their weak gender,” he says. “It’s a joke. Whether or not.”

again, Perhaps, If not always. The reason why side effects worsen after the second shot is the same as the side effects are more likely to occur if you are already infected with COVID. The body recognizes the virus and can fight it faster.

By the way, this tracks that most people I know have both shots (for now, it remains a relatively small group). My mother-in-law was 64 years old and was completely fine after the first shot, but experienced some fatigue and chills after the second shot.My friend Laura Long COVIDAfter the first shot, I experienced arm and body pain, and worse, I experienced more protracted side effects after the second shot, such as insomnia, pain, and tiredness.

Then there are exceptions. Kimberly experienced similar symptoms (“general discomfort and malaise”) after both injections, about 3-4 days after the injection. Matt experienced “36 hours of terrible nausea” after the first shot, but was fine after the second shot (with mild arm pain).

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Similar Side effects, single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine turned out to have in general Calm.. According to Offit, both two-shot vaccines have the most common side effects of low-grade fever, malaise, muscle aches, arthralgias, headaches, and, rarely, diarrhea.

After the second dose, “I had a fever and malaise for two days and was successfully treated with whining,” says Ofit. CDC I will also propose Take over-the-counter painkillers as needed and drink plenty of fluids.

After the second vaccination, you may feel “sick” and resentful when you lie down in bed and feel hot and rugged, but resist. “The symptoms associated with these vaccines are much preferred over the symptoms associated with COVID,” says Ofit. Even if you are young and healthy, you cannot be confident that serious cases of COVID will not occur. “Mild” COVID It’s pretty miserable.

Ofit is calling on people who are hesitant to get vaccinated for imaginary invincibility to visit the hospital where he works. “It doesn’t matter how healthy you are. If you get a virus, you can be killed by it,” he says. “It’s true that 92% of the deaths are people over the age of 55, but there are 175 children under the age of 18 who die of COVID. This is about the same number as influenza each year, and that’s why we get the flu vaccine. I am inoculating. “

The side effects of the vaccine may be unpleasant, but it is also a sign that the vaccine is working. “When you make an immune response, your body makes a series of proteins in response to the infection. These proteins cause symptoms, but that’s okay,” explains Ofit. “It’s a trivial matter compared to what people experience with this virus.”