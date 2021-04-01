ICMR studies provide a new definition of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection





The definition of epidemiological work will be more practical and useful for assessing the magnitude of reinfection in most population and resource constrained environments.



Two positive tests and one intermediate negative test are defined at least every 102 days as SARS-CoV-2 reinfection to establish a surveillance system. According to ICMR research.. However, whole-genome sequencing is required to confirm reinfection, he said. According to a study published in the journal Epidemiology and infectious diseases, A study was conducted with the aim of developing an epidemiological case definition of the possibility of SARS CoV-2 reinfection and assessing its scale in India. Scientists emphasized that reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is a new concern and needs to be defined. Therefore, a practical epidemiological case definition for reinfection was developed and its scale was investigated by an archive-based telephone survey. The epidemiological case definition of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection was developed from a literature review of data on viral dynamics. Reinfection with SARS CoV-2 was defined as two positive tests and one intermediate negative test at least every 102 days. During an archive-based telephone survey, 38 of the 58 eligible patients could be contacted, 12 (31.6%) being healthcare professionals. The majority of participants were asymptomatic. “In conclusion, a practical epidemiological case definition of SARS CoV-2 reinfection is important for enhancing surveillance. Current research contributes to this goal, with 4.5% of SARS CoV-2 infected individuals in India. We have recorded reinfections at, “the paper states. .. “Given the available evidence, SARS CoV-2 reinfection in our study was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice by either molecular testing or rapid antigen testing. Was defined as an individual. 102 days with one negative molecular test. ” “Reinfection of SARSCoV-2 is still a rare phenomenon, but an epidemiological definition of reinfection is needed to establish a surveillance system, and this study contributes to such a goal.” Some respondents in this study had a second episode of symptomatology rather than the first episode. In the early stages of the pandemic in India, the rate and duration of hospitalizations were not compared, as all cases were hospitalized for at least 14 days, regardless of symptom severity. Currently, there is no consensus on a practical definition of reinfection based solely on epidemiological characteristics. The only confirmation is a resource-intensive method such as whole-genome sequencing. “Saving millions of positive case samples for future sequencing to identify important phenomena such as SARSCoV-2 reinfection is not logically feasible,” the study said. Said. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considered 90 days between two positive SARS-CoV-2 RNAs and genomic evidence of reinfection as a criterion for understanding the phenomenon of reinfection. Both the CDC and the European CDC have proposed using genomic evidence to confirm reinfection, but epidemiological work definitions assess the magnitude of reinfection in most population and resource-constrained environments. It is more practical and useful to do. Reinfection of COVID-19 is rarely reported yet, but immunity should never be assumed and public health measures such as physical distance, hand hygiene, and mask use after recovery from the initial infection event. Must be followed. .. A better-designed cohort study is needed to understand the natural history of COVID-19, including its immunogenicity, susceptibility to reinfection, increased antibody dependence, and severity of reinfection. There is. Healthcare worker samples can also be suggested to be stored for genomic analysis to study suspected reinfection of COVID-19. Resources are limited, especially because of the potential for high-risk occupational exposure and the high likelihood of encountering such events.

