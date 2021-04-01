How Major League Baseball Tracks Covid-19 Variants

CNN Posted: Posted

Boston, Mass-September 20: A pre-match stadium overview of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo courtesy of Adam Glanzman / MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Major League Baseball has stepped up to the plate to play during a pandemic.

The league is using the coronavirus test in a new way to determine not only if a player has Covid-19, but also if a variant of the virus caused the player’s infection.

MLB is one of the few professional sports organizations in the second season of the coronavirus pandemic.

After several outbreaks of Covid-19, which attracted attention from various teams last season, the league used saliva tests to track cases of Covid-19. After outbreaks in different teams, MLB identified 89 positive cases and frequent testing ultimately reduced infection between players and staff.

However, the new Covid-19 variant has thrown a curve ball into plans for this season.

“Because MLB is the epitome of the United States, there are many variations, as you would expect from a normal community,” said Daniel Eicher, president of the Sports Institute, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent. Told to. Recent interview.

Variant throws a curved ball

MLB is working with Eichner and his lab to detect ball player variants using a coronavirus test method called “alternative variant analysis.”

To test variants, scientists usually need to sequence all the genetic material of the coronavirus. This process is expensive and time consuming and can take days or weeks to produce results.

Such delays impede the ability to contract trace positive cases quickly and accurately to help professionals understand the true scale of the Covid-19 variant that is prevalent in the United States.

In Eichner’s method, you need to look much less virus to make a decision.

“Our mutation analysis program specifically looks for specific areas of the virus where mutations are known to indicate a variety of known mutations,” Eichner told Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a recent interview. It was.

Variants are defined by those mutations, and it is common for viruses to mutate. There are hundreds of variants of the new coronavirus, most of which are harmless to humans. However, some mutations can make the virus more contagious, more deadly, and even resistant to vaccines and therapeutics.

The main advantage of Eichner’s variant analysis technique is that it relies on the already widely used polymerase chain reaction (PCR test) for virus detection. Indications allow this test to give real-time results as to whether the variant caused the infection.

It doesn’t give you the big picture of variants like gene sequencing, but it’s a much faster screening tool.

“We can do that in real time. On the same day we receive the samples, we will perform that analysis and let them know,” Eichner said.

Beyond baseball

Alternative variant analysis could be more widely incorporated into the Covid-19 test to better handle where variants are spread in the United States.

A recent Yale University study found that this PCR screening method could serve as an urgent “monitoring tool to help monitor the distribution and population frequency of suspicious mutants.”

Analyzing variants using PCR tests is one of the reasons why many cases of UK variants were discovered. This is because the variant caused glitches in one type of PCR test, upset scientists. Helix helped identify many of these cases with the Covid-19 test.

“This has very good results right away, which can help you drive your public health policy,” Eichner told Gupta.

And that is an important point. According to a comment by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director on March 25, the United States is not well aware of how widespread the mutants are due to insufficient monitoring at this time. The United States sequences only 4% of coronavirus cases. An event hosted by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

Widespread use of new methods can be helpful.

“This is a useful strategy. If used correctly, it can be used very carefully and on a fairly large scale,” a CDC official told CNN when asked about an alternative variant analysis test method. I did.

One concern is that PCR analysis only identifies mutants that have already been discovered, so it does not always tell experts where new undiscovered bad strains are.

But if experts can better understand what strains are spreading in our community, the United States is more likely to control the virus and prevent future outbreaks.

“I think this information is certainly very valuable to health policy makers,” Eicher told Gupta. “There is nothing to lose in doing this. Currently, all laboratories testing SARS-CoV-2 use PCR technology and cannot incorporate this type of technology. There is no reason. “

