According to Pfizer, prevention of the COVID-19 vaccine lasts at least 6 months, according to the latest research – WSOC TV
Pfizer-BioNTech Pharmaceutical Company Announced on Thursday The COVID-19 vaccine remains 90% effective against symptomatological disorders 6 months after a person receives two doses.
The results of an ongoing study examined the level of vaccine efficacy in 46,307 patients enrolled in a phase 3 trial initiated in July.
The results showed that of the 927 people who developed symptomatological COVID-19 infection 6 months after the two doses, 850 received placebo instead of the Pfizer vaccine. The other 77 people infected with the virus were vaccinated.
“The vaccine is 100% effective against severe diseases defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 defined by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It was, “Phaiser and BioNTech said in a joint statement.
Vaccines that use gene-based techniques to direct human cells to make proteins that fight the virus have also been shown to work against variants of the COVID-19 virus that was first identified in South Africa. I will.
“32 cases of severe disease defined by the CDC were observed in the placebo group, but not in the BNT162b2 (South Africa variant) vaccinated group. This analysis for severe disease with the vaccine. Shows that it is 100% valid. CDC definition ” Read Pfizer News Release.. “21 cases defined by the FDA were observed in the placebo group, compared with 1 in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group, with an FDA-defined efficacy of 95.3%.”
Pfizer vaccines, along with those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are distributed under an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer will soon apply for a full license to distribute the vaccine as the six-month study data is released, the company’s CEO said.
“These data confirm our preferred vaccine efficacy and safety profile and are in a position to file a biologics license application with the US FDA,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. ..
After reviewing the two-month study data, the FDA approved the distribution of three vaccines.
The vaccine was approved for use in December after a phase 3 study found it to be 95% effective in preventing symptomatological COVID-19.
In addition, the company said there were no serious safety concerns in the six months since the study participants were fully vaccinated with the two doses.
News comes shortly after Wednesday’s announcement The clinical trial showed that the vaccine was 100% effective For the prevention of serious illness in children aged 12 to 15 years. The vaccine is currently approved in the United States for use in people over the age of 16.
Pfizer-At least one dose of BioNTech vaccine Almost 77 million Americans, 27 million people are completely vaccinated with two doses of the drug.
