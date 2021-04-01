Experts say that “herd immunity” can conquer COVID-19. But is that possible?

Public health experts provide various estimates in proposing a target number of people who must be protected from COVID-19 for herd immunity to eradicate the virus. From 60 to 90 percent of the population. Massachusetts has set a goal of immunizing about 75% of the state’s adults, or 4.1 million inhabitants, but only about 60% of the total population, including children. It’s an ambitious goal, but no one knows if it’s enough to reach the threshold.

What is the reason for all the uncertainties? There is still much we do not know about both viruses and vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, herd immunity itself is very realistic and we have seen it in practice. When about 95% of the population was vaccinated, measles almost disappeared from the United States. Epidemiologists even have a formula to calculate how many people must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against a particular virus.

“It’s not difficult to calculate [the herd immunity threshold] If you know all the numbers you need to include, “said Dr. Mark Lipsich, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Harvard School of Public Health. “The difficulty is to see what numbers are in it.”

In an interview with Globe, a public health expert explained why this concept is so difficult. However, they also emphasized that it is still important to immunize most of the population without completely eradicating the virus.

Uncertain target

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggests that 70-85 percent of the population should be vaccinated to achieve complete herd immunity to COVID-19.

The considerable bay is due to a year of hard work to fully understand the key features of COVID-19. That is, how infectious the disease is when people are not taking precautions such as wearing masks or social distance.

According to Lipsic, the world couldn’t get a clear picture of the number.

Early in the pandemic, many scientists came to believe that with COVID-19, each infected person would infect 2.5 to 3 others. A number of 3 means that about two-thirds of people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, according to the formula.

However, scientists may have underestimated the brutal efficiency of COVID-19, as early tests were so limited that they could have missed many who would have tested positive. There is. And as many people changed their behavior to avoid COVID-19 infection, it became impossible to obtain more accurate numbers.

“We were stuck with bad data,” Lipsic said. “And there’s no really good way to get over it, because properly, we weren’t spending time measuring numbers. We’re spending time lowering it. It was. “

The rise of coronavirus variants also complicates this situation, as it is widely understood to be more infectious than the original form of the virus.

The higher the infection rate, the higher the threshold for herd immunity. For example, if each person can infect four people, three-quarters need to be immune to reduce the virus. Five people need 80% and six need nearly 85%.

Dr. Virginia Pizzar, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, said:

Water and fire

Further confusing math is another uncertainty: whether and to what extent vaccinated people can still infect others with the disease, and to what extent it harms unvaccinated people. May affect.

“If you try to stop the fire with people as the crater and the vaccine as water, you don’t know how much each person gets wet with a single vaccine,” Lipsich said. “Are they very wet and not ignited, or are they so wet that they are hard to ignite and have few burns?”

Scientists are still investigating this question, and it can take some time to get a definitive answer. Some studies suggest that vaccines (already shown to dramatically reduce illness, hospitalization, and mortality) can also significantly reduce infection, but may not be complete. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week that the data so far are very promising.

Lipsic suspects that the vaccine can reduce the transmission of the disease by up to 80 percent — he called it “quite good.” However, if vaccinated people can still infect the disease at some level, it will further increase the threshold required to eradicate the virus.

“That’s a pretty good number, but pretty good things make things difficult,” Lipsich said. If the vaccine cuts only about 80% of viral infections, the actual herd immunity goal could be “quite close to 100%” of the vaccinated population.

Is the target even more realistic?

If population-wide vaccination is required to eradicate COVID-19, it may simply not be feasible.

Even with low thresholds, a significant number of people may not schedule. And the vaccine has not yet been approved for people under the age of 16.

“I think it’s almost impossible to reach the herd immunity threshold, especially if the children aren’t vaccinated,” Pitzer said. “If we were to vaccinate all age-qualified people in the United States, we would not be able to achieve herd immunity.”

However, another factor can be useful. Millions of people already infected with COVID-19 provide some immunity to the population. Many of these people will probably be vaccinated, but they may eventually join the army of vaccinated people.

“It will be our friend in the short term,” Lipsich said. “The more infections you reduce, the more people are born without immunity, or the weaker your immunity, so it won’t last forever. Therefore, the problem cannot be solved in the long run, but in the short run It helps a lot. “

Number strength

Both Lipsitch and Pitzer emphasized that vaccination of the majority of the population is very important despite these hurdles.

Although the virus is not completely eliminated, large doses of the vaccine may significantly slow the spread and allow you to resume normal life. And if the virus is still circulating, it is especially important to protect those who are most vulnerable to the disease.

“If we can turn this into a harmful illness, we will make a social decision, just like influenza, to a small number of people, and from the perspective of the hospital system. .. To reduce it. But to control it, not to disrupt life on the same scale as it has disrupted life so far, “Ripsich said. “We must not despair.”

