In Maine, the number of new coronavirus cases has increased the most in a day since early February.





This story will be updated. An additional 283 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the state, according to Maine health officials. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 2,955. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients.. It has increased from 2,913 on Wednesday. Thursday had the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases seen in Maine since February 4, when 301 was reported. After a week of viral infection reduction, the number of cases has increased steadily in recent years, with active cases and a 7-day average rising to levels not seen in a few weeks.It comes as part of the United States Cape cod, Work on the third coronavirus surge. No new deaths were reported on Thursday, with 743 deaths across the state. According to the Maine CDC, the total number of cases of coronavirus in Maine was 50,787, according to a report on Thursday.Because it is 50,504 on wednesday.. Of these, 38,895 were confirmed to be positive and 11,892 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported. The new state-wide case rate on Thursday was 2.11 cases per 10,000 residents, with a state-wide total case rate of 379.46. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 231.4, an increase from 220.3 a day ago, 196.4 a week ago, and 159.6 a month ago. The average peaked at 625.3 on January 14. Most cases have been detected in Maine in their twenties, but Maine over the age of 80 accounts for the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than in men. To date, 1,677 Maine hospitals have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 74 are currently hospitalized, 20 are on critical care and 5 are on ventilator. Currently, 93 out of 378 critical care beds and 255 out of 319 ventilators are available. Meanwhile, 446 alternative ventilators are available. The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 12.53 patients per 10,000 residents. Androscoggin (5,312), Aroostook (1,409), Cumberland (14,035), Franklin (991), Hancock (1,062), Kennebec (4,323), Knox (809), Lincoln (661), Oxford (2,551), Penobscott (4,649), Piscataquis (388), Sagadahoc (985), Somerset (1,399), Wald (710), Washington (768), York (10,734) counties. Information about where additional cases were reported was not immediately available. For a complete breakdown of counties by county data, use the interactive graphic below. Of the 10,683 COVID-19 tests reported to the main CDC in the last 24 hours, 3.3% returned positive. Overall, 2,101,553 tests have been performed, with a state-wide positive rate of 2.66 percent. An additional 8,801 Maine states have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, 435,700 Maine received the first dose of the vaccine and 277,098 received the final dose. New Hampshire reported 462 new cases and one death on Thursday. Vermont reported 166 new cases and 2 deaths, and Massachusetts reported 2,499 new cases and 37 deaths. As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus affected 30,467,164 people and killed 552,246 in all 50 states of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University. .. medicine.

