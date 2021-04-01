Dear Doctor: Does this product help with incontinence after prostate surgery and radiation therapy?





Dear Dr. Cockroach: I had a radical prostatectomy over 10 years ago. After the surgery, I needed 10 radiation treatments. My incontinence doesn’t go away. I tried Kegel exercises, but it didn’t work. I use pads on a regular basis, and I also use Cunningham clamps. Unfortunately, there are still leaks. I need to change the pad 3-4 times a day. I’ve heard about a product called AMS800. I am 84 years old I don’t know how to solve this problem. It’s very frustrating. -Anon. Answer: Incontinence after surgery for prostate cancer is common and often improves about a year after surgery. Some men continue to have moderate or severe long-term symptoms. I have already tried several treatments. Pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises are useful for men, but they may not be very useful if the nerves are more severely damaged. Cunningham clamps, which are external clamps that close the urethra of the penis, are usually effective, but many men find it uncomfortable. Condom catheters are a good solution for some men. If other treatments are ineffective, surgical solutions are considered. There are several options, but one of the most effective and reliable treatments is the artificial urethral sphincter. The AMS800 is one brand name for these devices and is surgically placed. Over 90% of men report that they are happy with the device. Complications include infection and erosion of surrounding tissues, both of which occur with a probability of 5% or less. Only urologists have the expertise to say if this is a potential treatment for you, but it is an effective treatment for many men with long-term incontinence who have not responded to other treatments. It’s a law. Dear Dr. Cockroach: What is Celiac Artery Compression Syndrome? I am said to have this, and it is causing an aneurysm that needs to be repaired. I found it in a scan taken for another reason. I had a little pain after eating. –IJM Answer: The celiac artery is one of the three large arteries that supply blood to the abdominal organs, especially the stomach, part of the small intestine, liver, and spleen. The arteries can be compressed from the outside by a structure called the median arch ligament. When this happens, other blood vessels take over the work that the celiac arteries cannot do due to compression, but sometimes people may experience abdominal pain after eating due to low blood flow. People who are symptomatic of the compression of celiac disease benefit from opening the arteries. Usually, a stent is used to keep the artery open. The celiac arteries can also be occluded by intravascular atherosclerosis, cholesterol and calcium deposits. Increased blood flow in other blood vessels can cause abnormal dilation called an aneurysm. Unfortunately, these aneurysms can rupture, a catastrophic event. Since the risk of repairing an aneurysm is much less than the risk of rupture, it is advisable to first repair the celiac artery compression and then treat the aneurysm with coil embolization. The coil creates blood clots around and within the aneurysm, protecting the weakened part of the vessel wall and reducing the risk of rupture. Vascular surgeons usually perform this surgery intravascularly (via blood vessels) without the need to open a person’s abdomen. * * * Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803. (C) 2021 North America Syndicate Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos