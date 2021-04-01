Mount Vernon News

Colorectal cancer is the most preventable form of cancer, but it is also the least prevented. | Courtesy of Unsplash

MOUNT VERNON – In hopes of promoting the health of residents of Knox County and its surrounding areas, Knox Community Hospital (KCH) offers free colorectal cancer screening through kits available throughout April.

The kit will be distributed at the front door of the hospital from March 29th to April 30th from 8am to 4:30 pm. Once the kit is complete, you can return it by mail or bring it to the hospital dropbox. All kits must be returned by May 14th.

Colorectal cancer is the most preventable form of cancer, but it is also the least prevented. Combined numbers of men and women, it is the second leading cause of cancer in the United States.

“Colon and rectal cancers are often grouped together because they have many common characteristics,” he said. KCH website Said. “Most colorectal cancers begin with growth called polyps in the colon or lining of the rectum.”

To fight colon cancer, you need to be screened regularly to determine if there are polyps in the colon or rectum. If detected early, it can be removed before it becomes cancer. Not all polyps get cancer, but it is essential to detect the presence of growth to ensure that they are not at risk.

Unfortunately, in addition to the lack of diagnosis of colorectal cancer, there are many misconceptions surrounding this topic. Many people mistakenly believe that if they do not have a family history of colon or rectal cancer, they are unlikely to develop it. However, most cases of colorectal cancer are in people whose family does not have it. At the same time, individuals with a family history of cancer are at even higher risk.

Another myth surrounding the topic of colorectal cancer is that colonoscopy (which is time consuming and invasive) is the only way to screen for cancer. This is becoming less and less true as there are several ways to screen for illness. Some kits are easy to carry and can be completed comfortably at home.

Finally, many believe that screening for colorectal cancer is too expensive, but it is not. Most screening tests are covered by insurance, but there are also low-cost options suitable for low-income earners.

For information on how to receive the kit, please contact (740) 393-9621.