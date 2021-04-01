Testicular Cancer: Postback Clydebank Kahonas in New Campaign





The chief executive of a Clydebank-based charity that aims to raise awareness of testicular cancer is calling on men to speak “frankly and frankly” about their health.

The Post is working with Kahonas founder Ritchie Marshall during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in April to encourage men to make regular self-checks part of their daily routine. ..

Cahonas works to educate Scottish men about the signs and symptoms of testicular cancer and promotes early detection through regular self-checks. The Cahonas campaign is already backed by the West Dunbartonshire Council, and authorities have blue (Cahonas’ signature) the authorities’ headquarters in Dunbarton from April 1st to 14th to support charity efforts. I agreed to illuminate with color). But Ritchie, the chief executive of the charity, says there is still work to be done to get rid of the anatomical stigma of men. He told the post: “We want to put testicular health on the agenda from an early age, and we want you to discuss it frankly and openly. “Self-checking should be part of every man’s monthly routine. “This is a really simple message, a life-saving message, but you can’t find any change unless people know what to do. “From an early age, you have been taught to look in both directions when crossing the road. This is just as important a message.” Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men in the United Kingdom. Men with cryptorchidism at birth, or men with a family history, such as fathers and siblings who have testicular cancer, are at increased risk. If detected early, testicular cancer is 98% curable. The most common signs are lumps, weight of the scrotum, accumulation of water in the scrotum, pain or discomfort in the testicles or scrotum, or pain in the lower back. Founder Ritchie first became a testicular cancer activist 20 years ago when he studied to qualify for public relations and marketing. He states: “There was a module about speaking in public and I happened to fall into the topic of testicular cancer. “At that point, I was 24. I was shocked and surprised that this was something I had never been educated in and wasn’t taught how to check myself. “Since then, I have been advocating raising awareness. “I later worked at CVS in West Dunbartonshire, where I decided to set up Cahonas. “There were some great charities there, but there was still a big gap and their message didn’t reach the Scottish men.” In the future, charities want to gain awareness of testicular cancer in their school curriculum. Click here for all the latest news on Clydebank and the surrounding area Ritchie added: “This is something that has been passed down in England, but of course not here. “It is most important to be taught what children should be aware of from an early age. “If we can get into the routine of instilling that knowledge every 15 years, it will be something they can carry around for the rest of their lives. “I think there are still big problems in this era. I don’t think men are just embarrassed, but there are still big problems in society. “There is such a stigma throughout the testicles. “We experienced it about 20 years ago with breast and breast cancer, but now we are talking openly about it. “We need to move forward and have the same openness around the testicles.” William Hendery, West Dunbartonshire Provost, said: “We hope that this action will help put testicular cancer at the forefront of the population’s mind and encourage them to seek medical help as needed.” For more information and support, please visit the Cahonas website (cahonas scotland.org).

