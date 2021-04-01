Health
Is it possible to spread COVID after vaccination?This is the latest
This is one of the top questions we receive now that more people are vaccinated.
The CDC reiterates that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in protecting you from serious illness.But the problem is Is it possible to carry the virus to other people who have not been vaccinated?
From the CDC on March 23, 2021:
“We are still learning how the vaccine affects the spread of COVID-19. You should continue to take it after you have been completely vaccinated with COVID-19. prevention Details can be found in public places such as wearing a mask, 6 feet away from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas. “
According to experts, vaccinated people can become infected without symptoms, even if they do not get sick.
Dr. Robert Gallo, a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said: AP..
The United States has begun a study of college students who are willing to take a daily nasal swab test to see if they have the virus after vaccination.
Meanwhile, recently A study from the CDC of vaccinated health care workers Vaccine Not only can COVID-19 reduce the risk of getting a serious illness, but it can also prevent the capture of the virus in the first place.
And it helps a lot to clearly answer our question of whether we can actually infect the virus after vaccination.
“”If you can’t get infected, you can’t infect othersMaam Kilpatrick, an infectious disease researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said: Science news..
That makes sense and will be the reason we celebrate.But now, because Some vaccinated people can still get infectedThe CDC and other public health agencies remain cautious and recommend that those who fire continue to wear masks in public and take other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
As more and more people qualify throughout the state, we are collecting information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Metrodetroit.
We monitor up-to-date information about bookings, practitioners, clinics, or new vaccination sites in the area.
Coronavirus resource:
..
