Data show that more than 1 million people in the UK suffer from “long Covids”





More than a million people in the UK suffer from “long Covids,” according to an official study highlighting the long-term effects of illness on individuals and potentially lasting tensions on the health system. In the four weeks leading up to March 6, an estimated 1.1 million private UK households will be defined as Covid-19 symptoms lasting more than four weeks by the Office for National Statistics, the first episode of suspected coronavirus. Reported that he had a long Covid experience. Statistics said Thursday. The prevalence of long-covid self-reported people is 35-69 years old, women, people living in the most disadvantaged areas, people working in health or social care, and people with health conditions that limit existing activities. Was the highest in. .. Separately, a survey of more than 20,000 participants who tested positive for Covid-19 between April 26, 2020 and March 6, 2021 found that approximately 1 in 5 participants. Humans continued to report symptoms at least 5 weeks after the estimated time of infection. It was also found that 13.7% had been experiencing symptoms for at least 12 weeks. The rate of reporting long-lasting symptoms was 14.7% higher in women than in men, at 12.7%, the highest among women aged 25-34 years, at 18.2%. There is no long consensus definition of Covid, and the term covers a wide range of symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches, and poor concentration. Recommendation The most common self-reported symptom that lasted at least 5 weeks from the expected date of infection was malaise, affecting about 12% of participants, followed by cough, headache, and myalgia. An estimated 674,000 people reported that their symptoms adversely affected their ability to carry out daily activities. Leila McKay, policy director for the NHS Confederation, which represents medical institutions across the country, said the number reminds us of Covid-19’s ability to influence people’s lives long after the first symptoms. Said. “With so many people reporting long-term potential, Covid also recalls additional pressure on the NHS team related to these new and long-term health issues, especially with regard to community services and primary care. Let me do it, “added McCay. People who live in the most disadvantaged areas are most likely to experience long-term symptoms, “people in good health that limit existing activities,” and “imminent to deal with health inequality.” “Necessity” was emphasized again. Recommendation Kevin McConway, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University, said that about three in five people with long self-reported covids have symptoms that adversely affect their daily activities. Pointed out the discovery of an “impressive” headline. “Of course, many others will still experience pain and distress, even if they do not affect their daily activities,” he said, saying that 697,000 people reported longer-lasting symptoms. “I’m particularly worried,” he added. For more than 12 weeks, 70,000 people said they lasted for a year. McConway warned that all groups that reported the highest prevalence of long covids were those with relatively high prevalence. Symptomatology can be long-lasting if a person becomes infected, or a combination of the two. ”

