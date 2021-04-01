Middlesex London reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex London Health Unit reported another significant surge in COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

Public health officials said Thursday that 84 new infections were recorded in the London area. The latest number has decreased from 97 new cases the day before, but the daily number of cases has exceeded 50 for the second consecutive day. More than half of Thursday’s cases are people under the age of 30.

A total of eight additional laboratory trials in the region identified two additional variants of concern. Another 206 was screened positive for the variant.

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began has been 7,176. No additional deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, leaving 188 deaths. Between Saturday and Wednesday last week, three more deaths were reported during March, for a total of five deaths.

Recovery rates increased by 26, for a total of 6,424 resolved cases. Currently, there are 564 active cases in the area.

Outbreaks have occurred at the Parkwood Institute Mental Healthcare Building, Henry Place, Kensington Village, and three local schools. The latest school to declare an outbreak is Glencoe’s Ecoe Central Public.

Western University has announced that outbreaks have been reported in four homes. Move most face-to-face classes and final exams online As of Monday. Elgin Hall, Ontario Hall, Saugeen-Maitland Hall, and Medway-Sydenham Hall have reported outbreaks. The university is currently encouraging all students on campus to leave as soon as possible.

The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) has 21 COVID-19 patients being treated, of which less than 5 are enrolled in the intensive care unit. There are 10 hospital workers who test positive for the virus.

Efforts to introduce vaccines to the arms of residents of the London area are expanding.State has Approved 3 pharmacies in London, 2 to St. Thomas, 2 to Ingersole, 1 to Woodstock, start administration of AstraZeneca Shot to people over 55 years of age. The pharmacy will start providing vaccines on Saturday. Reservations can be made through participating pharmacies. To find a participating pharmacy covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations..

New cases reported in Elgin and Oxford County on Thursday decreased. Southwestern Public Health reported 18 to 8 new infections the day before. With the latest figures, the total number of cases in the area is 2,835. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the two counties in almost a week, with 69 deaths. The number of resolved cases in the region has increased to 2,676 and 90 are active. Currently, there are no outbreaks in local long-term care facilities or retirement homes. A school (Woodstock’s Central Public School) was temporarily closed due to widespread exposure to the virus, and a large number of staff and students were quarantined. To date, more than 20,000 residents of Oxford and Elgin County have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

The state blockade is imminent, with more than 2,500 cases of COVID-19 daily in Ontario.

On Thursday, 2,333 to 2,557 infections were recorded state-wide from the previous day. The daily number of cases has not exceeded 2,500 since January 22, when 2,662 cases were recorded.

Toronto had the highest number of new infections, 743, than any other city in the state. Peel recorded 484, the York region recorded 311, Ottawa reported 131, and Hamilton recorded 119.

The total number of cases in Ontario is currently 352,460.

Twenty-three additional deaths were reported on Thursday. The state’s death toll is currently 7,389.

There are 1,116 patients with COVID-19 in a hospital in Ontario. Of these, 433 are in the intensive care unit and 259 are on ventilator.

The number of cases resolved increased from 1,814 to 324,196. Currently, there are 20,875 virus activity cases in Ontario.

In the last 24 hours, 62,290 COVID-19 tests have been processed. This is an increase from 52,532 tests on Wednesday. The positive rate in Ontario is around 4.8 percent.

The state has been receiving 2,276,313 COVID-19 vaccines since Wednesday. There are 317,715 people in Ontario who have received a second dose of a vaccine that is considered fully vaccinated.