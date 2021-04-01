Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: More vaccine reservation options for groups over 75 years, 10 new cases
New Brunswickers over the age of 75 can now schedule their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the clinic of the local health authority.
People in this age group, or caregivers and family members who call on their behalf, can continue to book by contacting the pharmacy as needed.
However, you can now attend a clinic hosted by the Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network online or call 1-833-437-1424 to make a reservation.
“The clinics of the local health authorities are capable of undertaking additional appointments,” Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd said in a new announcement Thursday.
“We offer this option to ensure that all qualified individuals have the opportunity to be vaccinated in a timely manner.”
10 new cases in 2 zones
Public health reported 10 new cases on Thursday, 9 of which occurred in Zone 4 of the Edmundston region.
Cases are categorized as follows:
Moncton Region, Zone 1, 1 Case:
- Individual 30-39, case is travel related
Edmundston Region, Zones 4, 9 Cases:
- Three people under the age of 19.
- 3 people 40-49 people
- Individual 50-59
- Two people 60-69 years old
Six of these cases are under investigation and three are contacts for previously confirmed cases.
All 10 are self-quarantined.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,623. Since Wednesday, four people have recovered, with a total of 1,451 recovery.
Thirty people have died and 141 are active.
Four patients are hospitalized, including three in the intensive care unit. Since Wednesday’s report, a total of 258,067 tests have been conducted, including 1,750.
In a news release on Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell urged New Brands Wickers to pay attention to public health precautions throughout the long Easter weekend.
“Thanks to the New Brands Wickers, especially those living in the deficit-level community, for their dedication and effort to continue fighting the COVID-19 epidemic in our state,” Russell said. ..
“No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, if you have COVID-19 symptoms, keep your contacts low, wear a mask, and stay home away from others. Show kindness and respect to those who are. “
Outbreak at a special nursing home in Edmundston
Public health has declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques, a special nursing home in Edmundston, following a recently confirmed case of COVID-19.
Members of the state’s rapid outbreak control team are on-site to support residents and facility care teams, the ministry said Thursday.
Occurs in Manoir Belle Vue
The outbreak of COVID-19 has officially ended at Manoir Belle Vue, an adult housing facility in Edmundston, Zone 4.
On January 19, an outbreak was declared after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the facility. Facility staff and residents were retested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.
In a news release Thursday, local health officer Dr. Kimberly Barker declared the outbreak officially over.
What to do if you have symptoms
People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
A new or worsening chronic cough.
sore throat.
I have a runny nose.
headache.
New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
