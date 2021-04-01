IISc. Develop an enzyme that can block the reactivation of HIV





Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) Have developed an artificial enzyme that can successfully block the reactivation and replication of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in host immune cells. Made from vanadium pentoxide nanosheets, these nanozymes work by mimicking a natural enzyme called glutathione peroxidase that helps reduce the level of oxidative stress in host cells needed to control the virus, says the laboratory. The release of was explained. Research published in EMBO Molecular Medicine, It was led by Associate Professor Amit Singh of Wellcome Trust, Senior Fellow of the DBT India Alliance at the Center for Microbiology and Cell Biology and Infectious Diseases Research (CIDR), and Professor Govindasamy Mugesh of Inorganic Physicochemistry... According to this release, there is currently no way to completely eliminate HIV from the patient’s body, and while anti-HIV drugs have only succeeded in suppressing the virus, they have failed to eradicate HIV from infected cells. “The virus hides in the host’s immune cells in a latent state and keeps its reservoir stable. Levels of toxic molecules such as hydrogen peroxide increase in the host’s cells, resulting in increased oxidative stress. When that happens, the virus is reactivated, hides, then emerges, and begins replicating again. ” Researchers prepared ultrathin nanosheets of vanadium pentoxide in the lab and treated HIV-infected cells with them. Sheets have been found to reduce hydrogen peroxide as effectively as natural enzymes and prevent viral reactivation. “These nanosheets have been found to have some direct effect on reducing the expression of host genes that are essential for viral reactivation,” said CIDR’s lead author and research associate. Shalini Singh explained. Treatment of immune cells in HIV-infected patients receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) with nanozymes induces an earlier incubation period, and discontinuation of treatment suppresses subsequent reactivation, combining the two. Has been shown to be more effective, she added. Professor Shin elaborated on other benefits of combining ART with Nanozyme, stating that Nanozyme may help reduce the side effects caused by ART drugs. Lab tests have shown that nanozymes are harmless to normal cells, but Professor Mugesh needs further research to understand whether nanozymes have other effects after being introduced into the body. I point out that there is.

..





