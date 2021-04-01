Health
Studies show that these three breeds have the highest risk of cancer
Dog is called Man’s best friend Stick to us through thick and thin for good reason Thousands of years..
But according to new research, they may not be freeValuable companion — It can also save our lives from dangerous illnesses.
What’s New – Led by a team of French researchers Survey Published in the journal on Thursday PLOS genetics Identify genetic risk factors associated with rare hematological malignancies that occur in both histiocytic sarcomas Human And dog..
This study focused on three breeds that share similar loci that occur in multiple dog cancers. Dogs include Bernese Mountain Dogs, Rottweilers, Retrievers, and specifically Flat-Coated Retrievers and Golden Retrievers.
Throughout their research, scientists had some important points:
- A previously identified locus, known as CDKN2A, or the specific location of a gene on a chromosome, is associated with an increased risk of histocytic sarcoma.
- Scientists have also identified new loci associated with the risk of histocytic sarcoma on canine chromosomes 2, 5, 14, and 20.
- Researchers conclude that these loci carry an additive risk to other cancers such as lymphoma and mast cells.
The last finding may also have a particular impact on the study of human histiocytic sarcoma
At the press conference, the author of the study wrote: “This study used the predisposition of dog breeds to decipher the genetic basis of histiocytic sarcoma, a rare human cancer.”
How they did it — The researchers examined the common genetic risk of histiocytic sarcoma across three breeds. Genome-wide association study..
Scientists use these studies to scan disease markers across the DNA of different people (in this case, different breeds) to help treat and prevent disease. In this case, the researchers also used target gene sequencing at specific loci to identify genetic mutations associated with cancer.
The authors wrote in this study: “This study aims to extend previous studies by deciphering the genetic basis of (histiocytic sarcoma) based on a multiracial approach.”
This is the largest such genome-wide association study of canine histiocytic sarcoma risk.
Delve into the details — Researchers have identified several dangerous alleles associated with an increased risk of histiocytic sarcoma.
Researchers have found that individual dogs within breeds that inherit at least five of these dangerous alleles at three specific loci (CFA11, CFA5, and CFA14) develop histiocytic sarcoma. I found that the risk of doing so is 5 times higher.
Important reason — Specific alleles present in the three breeds not only have an increased risk of blood cancer, but also correlate with lymphoma and other types of cancer.
This additive effect is known as pleiotropy and occurs when a gene can have multiple effects in unexpected ways.
Pleiotropy is also a common phenomenon in human cancer research, and this study is also related to the study of human histocytic sarcoma.
Researchers write that the genetic diversity of human cancers enables the study of underlying genetic predispositions that are “nearly impossible with rare cancers” such as histiocytic sarcoma.
However, dogs are artificially bred so that the gene expression of certain alleles at high risk of cancer can be easily identified. Therefore, if these genetic risk factors in dogs can be identified, it could be the first step in identifying and treating them in humans as well.
Researchers conclude that studies on these three breeds “provide a unique opportunity to elucidate the genetic basis of this cancer.”
What’s next- The study not only has the potential to treat blood cancers in these three types of dogs, but also promises exciting potential for humans.
The researcher wrote: “Therefore, spontaneously affected pet dogs with breed-specific cancers provide an efficient natural model for identifying the underlying genetics. Homological cancer in some dogs and humans. “
However, scientists still have several ways to fully elucidate the common mechanism underlying blood cancers in these three breeds.
For example, this study includes a limited sample of Flat-Coated Retrievers, so future studies need to focus more on the retriever’s genetic similarity to the other two breeds studied. ..
The study also identified alleles that strongly correlate with multiple types of Golden Retriever cancers. However, further research is needed to determine if Bernese Mountain Dog also shares these same dangerous cancer alleles.
Still, for now, you can rest assured that humans share more in common with their favorite poochs than previously recognized. That similarity may save us from future cancers.
Overview: Histiocytic sarcoma (HS) is a rare but aggressive cancer in both humans and dogs. Spontaneous canine models with clinical, epidemiological, and histological similarities to human HS and certain breed predispositions provide a unique opportunity to elucidate the genetic basis of this cancer. The purpose of this study was to identify germline risk factors associated with the development of HS in predisposed breeds of dogs. We used a methodology that combined several genome-wide related studies with multiple breed and multiple cancer approaches, as well as targeted next-generation sequences and imputations. Several breeds (Bern mountain dog, Rottweiler, Flat Coated Retriever, and Golden Retriever), and three hematopoietic cancers (HS, lymphoma, and mast cell tumor). The results showed that they not only improved the previously identified HS-risk CDKN2A locus, but also identified new loci on chromosomes 2, 5, 14, and 20 in dogs. The methylation mechanism associated with risk haplotypes provides a strong predisposition to cancer in certain dog breeds. We also showed that the predisposing loci for cancer in these dogs may be due to the additive effects of several risk haplotypes involved in other hematopoietic cancers such as lymphoma and mastocytoma. This demonstrates the multifaceted nature of these canine oncogene loci observed in human oncology, thereby strengthening the interest of breeds with a predisposition to study the onset and progression of cancer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]