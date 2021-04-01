Studies show that these three breeds have the highest risk of cancer

Dog is called Man’s best friend Stick to us through thick and thin for good reason Thousands of years..

But according to new research, they may not be freeValuable companion — It can also save our lives from dangerous illnesses.

Flat-coated retriever. Researchers have studied Flat-Coated Retrievers and other breeds to understand the common genetic risks of blood cancer. Getty

What’s New – Led by a team of French researchers Survey Published in the journal on Thursday PLOS genetics Identify genetic risk factors associated with rare hematological malignancies that occur in both histiocytic sarcomas Human And dog..

This study focused on three breeds that share similar loci that occur in multiple dog cancers. Dogs include Bernese Mountain Dogs, Rottweilers, Retrievers, and specifically Flat-Coated Retrievers and Golden Retrievers.

Throughout their research, scientists had some important points:

A previously identified locus, known as CDKN2A, or the specific location of a gene on a chromosome, is associated with an increased risk of histocytic sarcoma.

Scientists have also identified new loci associated with the risk of histocytic sarcoma on canine chromosomes 2, 5, 14, and 20.

Researchers conclude that these loci carry an additive risk to other cancers such as lymphoma and mast cells.

The last finding may also have a particular impact on the study of human histiocytic sarcoma

At the press conference, the author of the study wrote: “This study used the predisposition of dog breeds to decipher the genetic basis of histiocytic sarcoma, a rare human cancer.”

Bernese Mountain Dog is playing. The study found that there was a high risk between certain genes in Bernese Mountain Dog and blood cancers. Getty

How they did it — The researchers examined the common genetic risk of histiocytic sarcoma across three breeds. Genome-wide association study..

Scientists use these studies to scan disease markers across the DNA of different people (in this case, different breeds) to help treat and prevent disease. In this case, the researchers also used target gene sequencing at specific loci to identify genetic mutations associated with cancer.

The authors wrote in this study: “This study aims to extend previous studies by deciphering the genetic basis of (histiocytic sarcoma) based on a multiracial approach.”

This is the largest such genome-wide association study of canine histiocytic sarcoma risk.

Delve into the details — Researchers have identified several dangerous alleles associated with an increased risk of histiocytic sarcoma.

Researchers have found that individual dogs within breeds that inherit at least five of these dangerous alleles at three specific loci (CFA11, CFA5, and CFA14) develop histiocytic sarcoma. I found that the risk of doing so is 5 times higher.

Important reason — Specific alleles present in the three breeds not only have an increased risk of blood cancer, but also correlate with lymphoma and other types of cancer.

This additive effect is known as pleiotropy and occurs when a gene can have multiple effects in unexpected ways.

Pleiotropy is also a common phenomenon in human cancer research, and this study is also related to the study of human histocytic sarcoma.

Researchers write that the genetic diversity of human cancers enables the study of underlying genetic predispositions that are “nearly impossible with rare cancers” such as histiocytic sarcoma.

However, dogs are artificially bred so that the gene expression of certain alleles at high risk of cancer can be easily identified. Therefore, if these genetic risk factors in dogs can be identified, it could be the first step in identifying and treating them in humans as well.

Researchers conclude that studies on these three breeds “provide a unique opportunity to elucidate the genetic basis of this cancer.”

A pair of Rottweilers in the field. Researchers are studying the association between specific gene alleles and blood cancer risk in Rottweilers and two other breeds. Getty

What’s next- The study not only has the potential to treat blood cancers in these three types of dogs, but also promises exciting potential for humans.

The researcher wrote: “Therefore, spontaneously affected pet dogs with breed-specific cancers provide an efficient natural model for identifying the underlying genetics. Homological cancer in some dogs and humans. “

However, scientists still have several ways to fully elucidate the common mechanism underlying blood cancers in these three breeds.

For example, this study includes a limited sample of Flat-Coated Retrievers, so future studies need to focus more on the retriever’s genetic similarity to the other two breeds studied. ..

The study also identified alleles that strongly correlate with multiple types of Golden Retriever cancers. However, further research is needed to determine if Bernese Mountain Dog also shares these same dangerous cancer alleles.

Still, for now, you can rest assured that humans share more in common with their favorite poochs than previously recognized. That similarity may save us from future cancers.