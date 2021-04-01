Demand for COVID vaccine drops

When people are desperately searching for reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine available on the pharmacy’s website, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County says its supply is outpacing demand.

The health department will not receive the first dose of modelna vaccine for Polk residents this week. Nicole Riley, a spokeswoman for Pork’s FDOH, said he was sent an email stating that no additional supplies were needed to give shots to those on the county’s waiting list.

“The initial vaccination in Pork County has been postponed because it has exceeded the number of people who have registered, been contacted and have shown that they have not been vaccinated elsewhere,” Riley said. “This is happening in multiple counties, including pork.”

Number of people signed up to be vaccinated from the county’s COVID Vaccine Registration Portal register.polk.health It has decreased dramatically in the last few weeks. On average, less than 5,000 people are on the county’s vaccine waiting list per week since February 21, according to county online data.

Governor Ron DeSantis Up to 40 state eligibility requirements More than that as of Monday. As of this Thursday afternoon, less than 3,000 people registered through the county’s vaccine portal.

According to US Census Bureau data, the Department of Health does not know why the number of registrations decreased when 157,138 pork residents received their first dose, according to Riley. This is about 21% of the county’s estimated population of 727,777.

“I think there’s a misconception that there are a lot of people on the registration list who have been waiting for the vaccine for a long time, but that’s not the case anymore,” she said. “We are meeting demand.”

According to Riley, most individuals will be offered a reservation within a week of registration if they meet state eligibility guidelines.

Pork’s Florida Department of Health has received an average of 7,000 first doses of Moderna vaccine from the state since mid-February. It has been consistently reported that 75% to 80% of those doses are set aside for waiting lists, or about 5,500.

With a small number of pork registrations, the health department can leave an average of about 1,000 shots surplus per week. This was before accounting for an estimated 10% of people who canceled because they received a shot elsewhere.

“We were not denied. We are not vaccinated. We are trying to be a good steward. [of the vaccine] By requesting not to receive any quotas, as we have enough room to cover this week’s event. ”

Individuals over the age of 18 who are interested in vaccination are strongly encouraged to sign up from the county portal to line up next week for all adults in Florida.

The governor also approved the Pfizer vaccine for teens over the age of 16 from Monday, but Riley said the health department does not handle the vaccine due to ultra-cold storage requirements. ..

“You need to register to shoot a gun,” she said.

According to Riley, the health sector shares vaccine shipments with local vaccination partners, including several independent pharmacies owned locally.

Pork County COVID Number

According to the latest report from the State Department of Health, Pork reported 215 new cases and 9 additional deaths on Thursday. This is the highest two-week record for daily cases, with 49 deaths reported so far this week.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 61,390 infections and 1,260 deaths have occurred throughout the county.

The daily positive rate for pork on Thursday was about 8%, and the county rate was at least 8% for four consecutive days. As of March 21, the 7-day rolling positive rate was 7.15%.

These trends are reflected throughout the state as Florida reported 6,780 new COVID cases and 71 deaths on Thursday. Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, the number of new daily cases is increasing.

At least 157,000 people were vaccinated with at least the first COVID vaccine in pork as of Wednesday, according to the latest report from the State Department of Health. Of these, 79,082 have been fully vaccinated, 3,747 have received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, and more than 75,000 have completed the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot series.

