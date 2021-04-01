Health
Frequent eating out can cause heart disease: Studies
the study
Is it time to throw away the takeaway? A new study found that eating out frequently was significantly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. The results of this study were published in the journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition published by Elsevier.
Eating out is a popular activity around the world, but there are few studies on its association with health outcomes. Researchers investigated the association between eating out and risk of death and concluded that eating out very often was significantly associated with an increased risk of death from all causes. This requires further investigation.
The USDA recently estimated that Americans’ daily energy intake from food away from home increased from 17% in 1977-1978 to 34% in 2011-2012. At the same time, the number of restaurants is steadily increasing, and sales in the food service industry are expected to increase significantly.
Although some restaurants offer high quality food, the quality of meals away from home, especially from fast food chains, is usually lower than that of home-cooked meals. It has become.
The screenshot of March 31, 2021 shows some of the government websites where Swedes can book COVID-19 vaccination and features the “Hide the Pain Harold” meme.
analysis
Evidence suggests that eating away from home tends to be high in energy density, fat, and sodium, but low in protective nutrients such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fiber and antioxidants. ..
“Although still limited, new evidence suggests that frequent eating out is associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes and biomarkers of other chronic diseases.” And Senior Researcher Wei Bao, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.
“But little is known about the link between eating away from home and the risk of death,” Bao added.
Researchers analyzed data from responses to questionnaires conducted during face-to-face household interviews with 35,084 adults aged 20 and over who participated in the 1999-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Respondents reported their eating habits, including how often they ate prepared meals away from home.
“We linked these records to mortality records up to December 31, 2015, focusing specifically on all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, and cancer mortality,” said the Department of Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health. Said Yang Doe, a candidate for medical doctor, who is the first author of. University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.
During the 291,475 man-year follow-up, 2,781 deaths occurred, including 511 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 638 deaths from cancer. Very often (more than twice a day) cooked meals away from home after adjusting for age, gender, race / ethnicity, socioeconomic status, diet and lifestyle factors, and mortality index. Hazard rate of mortality of participants who ate Those who rarely ate cooked meals away from home (less than one meal per week) had a mortality rate of 1.49 (95% CI 1.05 to 2.13) for all causes Cardiovascular mortality was 1.18 (95% CI 0.55-2.55), 1.67. (95 percent CI 0.87 to 3.21) Cancer mortality.
“Our findings from this large, nationally representative sample of adults in the United States show that frequent consumption of meals prepared away from home significantly increases the risk of death from all causes. It shows that it is relevant, “Commented Dr. Du.
“This is one of the first studies to quantify the association between eating out and mortality,” said Dr. Bao.
“Our findings, in line with previous studies, support that eating out frequently is associated with adverse health effects,” said Dr. Bao. May help future dietary guidelines that recommend reducing. ”
“The message to take home is that frequent eating of cooked meals away from home may not be a healthy habit. Instead, people should prepare more meals at home. You should be encouraged to consider it, “the researchers concluded.
in brief
Further research is still needed to find out more about the association between eating out and death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, and other chronic illnesses.
“It is important to note that the study design of this study examines the association between the frequency of meals prepared away from home and mortality. Consider preparing clients with healthy meals at home. While advising, a registered dietitian nutritionist can also focus on choosing from a restaurant menu that can be healthy. By reviewing the menus of frequently visited restaurants, you can develop a strategy tailored to each client. , You will be able to choose a healthy diet. ” Editor-in-chief of the Department of Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health, University of Iowa, Iowa, Iowa, and the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]