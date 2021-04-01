Scientific News | Broken biochemical pathways in the brain associated with bipolar disorder

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): In a new study, scientists for the first time discovered that disruption of a specific protein called Akt can lead to brain changes characteristic of bipolar disorder.

This study was conducted by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The results provide a basis for research into the treatment of cognitive deficits in bipolar disorder, which are often overlooked, such as amnesia, and provide a better understanding of how brain biochemistry affects health and illness. .. Cahill Labs and colleagues at Michigan State University have published their findings on Neuron.

Bipolar disorder affects millions of Americans, causing dramatic changes in mood, and in some people, additional effects such as memory problems.

Bipolar disorder is associated with many genes, each of which contributes slightly to the disease, but scientists do not know how those genes ultimately cause the effects of the disorder.

Akt is a kinase, a type of protein that adds the tag of a phosphate molecule to other proteins. These phosphate tags act as on or off switches, altering the work of other proteins and ultimately affecting important functions. In neurons, these functions can include ways in which cells signal each other, which can affect thinking and mood. When the Akt pathway is activated, many other proteins acquire phosphate tags. When quiet, these phosphate tags are absent.

Researchers have found that men with bipolar disorder reduce activity in this pathway, known as Akt-mTOR, in areas of the brain that are important for attention and memory. And when researchers disrupted the mouse pathway, rodents developed memory problems, weakened important brain connections, and simulated changes in humans with bipolar disorder.

“This loss of Akt pathway function in people with bipolar disorder probably contributes to cognitive impairment,” said Michael Kayhill, a professor of neuroscience at UW-Madison Veterinary School, who led the study. .. “The idea is that these pathways may be pharmacologically targeted to help alleviate the core symptoms of bipolar disorder.”

To assess the activity of the Akt pathway, Cahill Labs obtained brain tissue samples from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder without psychosis, deceased donors with bipolar disorder with psychosis, and healthy donors. did. Tissue samples came from the prefrontal cortex, which is known to control high levels of function affected by bipolar disorder and associated schizophrenia.

By measuring the number and type of phosphate tags in proteins controlled by Akt in tissue samples, researchers were able to gain a sense of the overall activity of the Akt-mTOR pathway.

They initially expected the largest changes in patients with schizophrenia, who have the strongest genetic association with the Akt gene among the three related disorders, but researchers have found that the Akt-mTOR pathway. Of patients who found that their activity was reduced in one group: a man with bipolar disorder without psychosis.

“It was very different from what we expected. This is a good example of what you really don’t know in science,” Kay Hill helps.

After seeing this correlation between bipolar disorder and the quieter Akt pathway, Cahill’s group asked how this reduced Akt pathway affects the brain. To answer that question, they used the virus to deliver the broken Akt protein to the prefrontal cortex of mice. Broken Akt proteins nullify functioning proteins and strengthen the Akt pathway.

In behavioral tests, mice with a solid Akt pathway showed memory problems and stopped exploring changes to their familiar environment.

Cayhill said spending a lot of time investigating relocated objects and other features is “a way to tell us that we know something is different.” “When we destroyed the Akt pathway, it was compromised.”

However, mice with low activity of the Akt pathway still exhibit typical social behavior, suggesting that the pathway is not involved in other high levels of brain function.

Scientists examined the brains of mice with reduced Akt pathways and found that the connections they use to interact with other neurons known as dendritic spines are diminished.

Dendritic spines are like intersections between roads where information in the brain travels. “The fewer intersections, the harder it is to get to where you want to go,” Kay Hill said.

Disruption of the mouse Akt pathway appears to recreate aspects of bipolar disorder that also occur in humans (memory problems, weak neuronal connections), and is the first from this gene to the effects of bipolar disorder. Provides a clear link for.

Still, many questions remain. Women with bipolar disorder did not show the same changes in Akt-mTOR activity as men. Nor did people with bipolar disorder with psychosis or people with schizophrenia, despite similar genetic associations between the Akt pathway and these disorders.

More research is needed to unravel these differences and embody the path from genes to disease. For example, many other genes contribute to bipolar disorder, and these genes may play a larger role in these groups.

In the future, Cahill’s lab will track individual circuits in the brain to discover how the Akt pathway affects memory. That additional study should help clarify some of the permanent mysteries surrounding bipolar disorder and how subtle genetic changes can make a big difference in people’s world experiences. (ANI)

