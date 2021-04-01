Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 variants, Santa Clara County faces vaccination competition.news

In Santa Clara County, an increasing number of people are infected with the COVID-19 mutant, a sign that efforts to control the pandemic remain unstable, county public health leaders said at a press conference Thursday. ..

The county has cases of the first identified variants in Brazil, Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and other parts of California, which county health officer Dr. Sarah Cody calls a “subspecies of concern.” That’s right.

As of last week, all variants identified so far by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been detected in the county. She said everything has been shown to be circulating in the community or is presumed to be circulating.

As of March 27, the county has recorded the following number of atypical cases:

• 92 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 first detected in the United Kingdom.

• Three confirmed cases of B.1.351 first detected in South Africa

• One of the first P.1 cases detected in Japan and Brazil.

• Over 1,000 confirmed cases of California variants B.1.427 and B.1.429.

In addition, the first two cases of variants detected in New York (one each for B.1.525 and B.1.526) have been identified in the county.

Only a few COVID-19-positive samples undergo genomic sequencing to look for mutations. Nonetheless, the proportion of cases associated with more contagious variants is increasing, showing a trend of concern, Cody said.

“It’s important to know this. Currently, we are in competition between variants and vaccines,” she said, and counties and states have doses to immunize the public against deadly diseases. He said it was in short supply.

“Genome sequencing allows us to confirm what has already been estimated based on national trends. This is the presence and unfortunate increase in variants within the community. Possibly caused by variants, There is already a surge in other parts of the country. The data we see locally is an important warning sign that spread needs to be kept to a minimum. Trial and error prevention while increasing immunization rates. If we continue the strategy a little longer, we can prevent the surge here, “she said in a statement.

At a press conference on Thursday, she said a promising decline in the number of COVID-19-positive cases leveled off to October 2020 levels, with U.S. counties, states, and other regions heading for another surge. He said it was causing concern about that. Increasing varieties are of particular concern as health authorities struggle to obtain limited dose allocations to the public arm as soon as possible.

Vaccinations from the state have been flat over the past few weeks. With this week’s quota, it was possible to book about 35,000 first doses. Next week, the county will receive 71,900 doses, of which 49,000 will be designated as the first dose. Considering the county’s 1.9 million inhabitants, that number is small, said Dr. Martifenstershake, head of COVID-19 testing and vaccination in the county. (The total allocation does not include the doses of Kaiser Permanente and Satter Health / Palo Alto Medical Foundation, which are supplied directly from the state.)

So far, 34% of county residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated once, and 20%, or 1 in 5 people, have been fully vaccinated. Manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a two-shot regimen. The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single shot, Fenstershake said.

He said the state expects to receive an estimated 4 million doses per week by mid-May, and allocations are also expected to increase in mid-April. Fenstersheib predicts that the county will meet its goal of vaccination of 80% of its population by August. This is the level that is believed to achieve so-called “herd immunity”.

Meanwhile, health officials are worried about vaccine dose shortages, and the looser approach of the general public to protective measures such as social distance, wearing masks, and travel restrictions makes the virus more deadly or more contagious. It can continue to mutate into morphology.The· Current manufacturing issues What was found in some of the Johnson & Johnson doses indicates an unknown variable. The state has been vaccinated with more than 500,000 J & J vaccines, but it is unclear whether production line problems will affect future dose allocations, Fenstershake said.

Cody urged the public to continue wearing masks in case the vaccinated person becomes a carrier of an asymptomatic illness or becomes infected with a more potent mutant. Current vaccines are considered a precautionary measure against current strains, but vaccines are not completely protective. She said there is always a threat of mutants that are much less effective with the vaccine.

County leaders encourage people to go to quarantine on their return. We also encourage community members to stay outdoors rather than indoors and vaccinate when qualified. Currently, most activities are permitted, but many are risky and deprecated, county officials said.

