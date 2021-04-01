Children likely to be “state-of-the-art” in the spread of COVID-19 mutants

Editor’s Note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center.

Midwest and northeast public health officials have warned of a surge in COVID-19 cases in children.

This increase appears to be caused by increased distribution of more contagious variants, as children and teens have returned to face-to-face activities such as sports, parties and classes.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, who heads the Center for Infectious Diseases, said: Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

In the early surge, children, especially younger ones, played a minor role in the transmission of the infection. When they are diagnosed with COVID-19, their symptoms tend to be mild or absent, and for reasons that are not well understood, they are usually not the first case at home or in a cluster. was.

Today, more SARS-CoV-2 mutants are beginning to prevail, and the pattern may change as older people gain protection from the vaccine.Infectious disease experts are watching if COVID-19 begins to spread in a more similar pattern. influenza, The child is infected first and brings the infection back to the parents.

Michigan sees a surge in incidents

Some smashed state governors keep pandemic-tired masses wearing masks and social distances to protect face-to-face classes and avoid unnecessary trips and large gatherings I am begging you.

In Michigan, many schools have reopened and youth sports have reopened, just as the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant has become widespread. There is an increase in cases in all age groups, but the maximum number of new COVID-19 cases is in children aged 10 to 19 years, the first to occur since the onset of the pandemic.

Over the past month, the incidence of this age group has more than doubled in the state. According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, cases of infants from infants to 9 years of age are also increasing, increasing by more than 230% since February 19.

According to Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MD, senior public health doctor at the Michigan Department of Health in Ann Arbor, this increase has led some schools to suspend direct learning and delay communication for some time after spring break. I did.

In Minnesota, in a recent call with a reporter, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Linfield said that the rapidly increasing number of B.1.1.7 variants in the state is more childish than previous versions of the virus. Said that their incidence was high. Exposure increases the chance of getting infected.

“We certainly get the feeling that young people are what we might call the cutting edge of variant dissemination,” she said.

Linfield said it is tracking incidents that spread to youth sports, classrooms and day care centers.

Massachusetts has had the most new COVID-19 infections in the last two weeks. Children and teens.. Massachusetts has the fifth highest number of B.1.1.7 cases recorded in the United States. CDC data..

Most cases of COVID-19 in children and teens are mild, but can be severe for people with underlying illness. Even healthy children can cause a serious postviral syndrome called MIS-C that requires hospitalization.

New studies also show that children, like adults, can develop protracted symptoms of long-term COVID.Recently data From the United Kingdom, 10-15% of children under the age of 16 infected with COVID-19 show at least one symptom after 5 weeks.

Osterholm said it is still unclear whether increasing the number of cases in children means more serious consequences for children. As it has In Europe and Israel.

In Israel, the B.1.1.7 variant arrived at the end of December and became dominant in January. By the end of January, the Hadasa Ainkerem Medical Center in Jerusalem had four patients in the newly opened Pediatric COVIDICU unit. Their age ranged from 13 days to 2 years.

By early February, the Ministry of Health warned national physicians to prepare for the “imminent upward trend” in pediatric COVID-19 cases. According to Dr. Cyrille Cohen, director of the Institute of Immunotherapy at the University of Bairan in Ramat Gan, Israel, they inform the hospital that they are ready to open more ICU beds for children with COVID-19. Did.

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron ordered France to blockade the country for the third time and closed the school for three weeks to thwart the third wave of COVID-19. Macron was a stubborn advocate of keeping the school open, but said it needed to be closed.

“The best solution is to slow down the virus,” he said Wednesday. According to Reuters.

Chancellor Angela Merkel recently Announcing a new blockade For Germany, as the epidemic of variants has led to an increase in proceedings in Germany.

“I think what we’re seeing here is that this will be rolled out across the country,” Osterholm said. “In the past, there were no major infections, especially in young children from K to 8th grade, but now there are outbreaks in many schools, especially in the northeast and midwest.” He added that it would extend to the southern states.

Autumn surge again

Brian Peters, CEO of Michigan, said: “We’re starting to feel terrible, like déjà vu, where hospitalizations, positive rates, and all the indicators we follow are rising significantly. Hospital Association.” Many things, like the first surge a year ago. I feel it. “

According to Peters, there were less than about 1000 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day in Michigan in January and February. One day this week, he said, there were 2,558 people admitted to COVID-19 in Michigan.

about Half of an adult People over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated in Michigan. As a result, the number of cases and hospitalizations for the elderly at highest risk of death has dramatically decreased. At the same time, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Biden administration’s health authorities encouraged the school to reopen for face-to-face learning, and extracurricular activities were significantly resumed.

The same situation (classroom students and arrival of variants) increased the number of cases of COVID-19 due to the increase in B.1.1.7 variants in the younger age group in the United Kingdom.

However, when the school was closed again, cases caused by both the subspecies virus and the wild-type virus fell into the child. This suggests that nothing made B.1.1.7 particularly dangerous for children, but the tension is more contagious for everyone. .. Sports, extracurricular activities and classrooms provided many opportunities to spread the virus.

In Michigan, Bagdasarian said the outbreak of children began in winter sports.

Like a pizza party celebrating a team’s victory, she said, “It’s not necessarily a field communication, but we’re talking about social gatherings inside and outside the sport.” “And I think those social gatherings were a big driving force.”

“Outbreaks flow into the team and into the school, which is exactly what we want to avoid,” she added.

So far, Michigan has reserved vaccine doses for the elderly, but from April 6th, it will be open to everyone over the age of 16.

Peters said people need to stay alert until the younger age group can be vaccinated.

“We see people loosening their vigilance, and that’s to be expected,” Peters said. “People are tired of COVID and they want to be with their friends. We haven’t left the forest yet.”

“Greatly influenced” children

In Nebraska, Omaha’s pediatric hospital and medical center hospital epidemiologist, Dr. Alice Sato, confirms an increase in MIS-C cases after the winter surge, increasing COVID-19 cases. He said he was observing the data carefully as he went along. Other Midwestern states.

Sato was so tired of hearing people compare COVID-19 to the flu, so she pulled out some numbers about childhood death.

Although the COVID-19 mortality rate for children is much lower than for adults, at least 279 children have died across the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic. The maximum number of confirmed childhood deaths recorded in any of the last 10 influenza seasons was 188. According to the CDC..

“So the kids are relatively free, but they are still heavily influenced,” Sato said.

She was thrilled to hear the recent news of the Pfizer vaccine Works well for children Although 12 to 15 years old, the FDA has not yet given approval because it is the most difficult to store due to Pfizer’s cold chain requirements. She said it would take months before she could offer something to teens in her state.

Meanwhile, genetic testing has shown that the mutant is already circulating there.

“It’s a great way to protect children who haven’t been vaccinated yet, so I really want parents and families who are eligible to get vaccinated,” Sato said. “The best way I can protect my child is to prevent the adults around me from getting infected.”