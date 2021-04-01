4 Upstate Medical Universities Worldwide for Enrolling Infants in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials





Photo of CNYBJ file by Eric Reinalt.

Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University will be one of the first sites in the world to enroll children under the age of 5 in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial at the start of the study on April 5. Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a professor of pediatrics and microbiology and immunology at Upstate Medical, is the principal investigator. “Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infections are known to occur in all age groups,” said Domachowske. “When a child becomes infected, some people do progress to a serious illness, while others develop a mild illness or have no symptoms at all. It can spread the infection to intimate contacts. “ Domachowske, a pediatric infectious disease expert who has cared for children in Upstate for 30 years, said the virus had “disproportionate” effects on adults, but it also infected children, some “serious. He states that he has “complications”. Dr. Joseph Domakowski (Photo courtesy of Upstate Medical University website)

“Infected children are at risk of developing a multisystem inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C, even if the initial illness is mild or asymptomatic. Maintaining children’s health and MIS-C We need safe and effective vaccines to prevent the disease and reduce the chance of getting it to others, “he said. To protect children, stop the spread of COVID-19, and promote herd immunity, experts must “prevent” childhood infections through safe vaccination protocols, he added. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for use over the age of 16. The company announced on Wednesday that a vaccine study in adolescents aged 12 to 15 was found to be 100% effective. The company is also conducting vaccine research in children under the age of 11, including a study at Upstate Medical College. participate Upstate’s children’s Pfizer study will be phased in over the next few months. Phase 1 will begin in April to establish the “optimal dose” of this young participant’s vaccine. The School of Medicine is expected to complete the first phase by the end of May. Phases 2 and 3 include the “Full Enrollment and Efficacy” phase of the blinded placebo-controlled trial and are expected to begin by June. To be eligible for the study, children between the ages of 6 months and 11 must be healthy and able to engage in the study for two years. Volunteers are required to provide blood samples for up to 2 years after receiving the vaccine / placebo. Participants can be seen up to 10 times during the 2-year study period. The two-year time frame of the study is important for assessing safety and long-term immune response, Upstate said. The research visit will take place at the Upstate Pediatric Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic on the 5th floor of the Doctor’s Office Building on Irving Guavenue. For trial details or sign-up, call the dedicated learning phone line (315) 706-5636 or ask Jodi Halczyn ([email protected]) or Diana Dick (dickd @) to send an email. Can be done. upstate.edu.

