Approximately 70 contacts identified after COVID-19 exposure at St. John’s Hospital





CBC News learned last week that about 70 people could have been infected with COVID-19 in the St. John’s emergency room after positive patients visited the hospital three times in four days. “Eastern Health can confirm that patients who visited the Emergency Department of the Health Science Center three times between Sunday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 31 tested positive for COVID-19,” said Health. A statement from the authorities said Thursday night. A statement released in response to a question from CBC News did not identify whether patients were asymptomatic during their visits, but explained the protocol that medical staff would follow to screen for COVID-positive patients. .. According to the statement, all visitors will be asked a series of symptom-related questions and will be given a mask to wear at an Eastern Health facility. “Efforts will be made for all patients [emergency department] Those who fail the COVID-19 screening assessment will be placed in a private room, negative pressure room, or elsewhere away from the general waiting room for triage and proper care, “the statement said. “Staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment … and follow protocols when interacting with individuals to keep themselves and other patients safe.” He also described the “enhanced” cleaning schedule around the hospital and the distance protocol in the waiting area, including the plexiglass barrier between seats. According to health officials, hospital staff “under the age of 20” are currently in quarantine due to potential exposure and all are being tested. “We received about half of the staff’s test results, all of which are negative,” health officials said. More than 50 additional people were identified as “contacted to schedule a COVID-19 test”, both in the patient and in close contact. Eastern Health has refused to issue details about the patient in question because of privacy laws. Exposure reflects a previous headache for health authorities This is not the first time Eastern Health hospital-related exposures have performed dozens of tests. Last May, Over 80 employees At the same hospital, I was asked to quarantine after being exposed to a COVID-positive patient outside the hospital’s designated COVID ward. Earlier this year, St. Claire’s Mercy Hospital, also in St. John’s, Fighted the outbreak It has sickened at least 13 patients and staff. In Newfoundland and Labrador, there are four active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Health on Thursday. According to the update, no one was hospitalized because of the virus. It is not clear whether the patients described in Thursday’s statement are counted among those active cases. Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos