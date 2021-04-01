Chris Whitti says there is no longer a blockade where Covid is likely to be “treated like the flu”

England’s chief medical officer said Covid wouldn’t go anywhere, but the illness would be treated like the flu and the local blockade would end.

“Wide portfolio” Coronavirus Vaccines may be available within two years, during which time a careful approach is required, says Professor Chris Whitty.

He also said that thinking that any policy could completely prevent the import of variants into the UK was not a “realistic starting point”, but seeing the local lockdown system come back. Said he couldn’t.

Comments will come as a big boost to the British who are tired of the blockade after more than a year Boris Johnson I imposed the first stay-at-home order.

Professor Whitty added that most experts believe that Covid will never go away and will eventually need to be managed in a manner similar to influenza.



(Image: PA)



The Top Medic answered a wide range of pandemic questions at the Royal Society of Medicine webinar on Thursday.

He said the technology and ability to tailor the vaccine to new mutants would ultimately “find a way”, but until then some risk remains.

He said this approach was cautious “because it is in a very difficult situation at the moment.”

But he added: “This shouldn’t be considered an indefinite stance, but while understanding how to do this and finding a way to respond quickly to variants, I think this is probably a matter for next year or two.” “

“I think we’ll have a very broad portfolio of vaccines two years from now,” he said.

The technology “can turn the vaccine into a new variant incredibly fast compared to the way we could do it so far,” he said.

“So I think technology will find a way to overcome this in the long run, but we have a period of risk between now and then,” he added.

The idea that it is possible to block variants of the virus imported into the UK is “not a viable starting point,” he said.

He told the webinar: “Anyone who believes that in fact can put in place a border policy or an overall policy that completely blocks (subspecies) potential, is completely misunderstanding the problem.”



(Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



In the long run, the coronavirus “will never go away” and in the future seek ways to “minimize mortality without maximizing the economic, especially social impact, on fellow citizens.” Said that it would be.

He said he couldn’t see the system of local blockade coming back, but the emergence of variants that could result in “unlimited growth” would have to pull the “alarm code”. May mean.

He states: “The only area I think technically have to pull the alarm code is that if a variant of concern occurs, the immune response isn’t there.”

Professor Whitti said that if he thinks they are trying to make a decision that is not in their authority, he tells political leaders that it is not “your call.”

He said there is a spectrum with some decisions that are “purely technical” and others that are “fully political”.

He states: “Where you think it’s in that spectrum determines whether I really really get involved in the discussion.

“If you think it’s primarily a technical decision and political leaders are trying to take it, I would say,’I don’t think it’s your call.'”

“Similarly, if it’s primarily a political decision … it shouldn’t be that I’m trying to make a political decision for a political leader.”