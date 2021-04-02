Can vaccinated people spread the virus? We don’t know, scientists say.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday suggests that people vaccinated against the coronavirus will never get infected or infect others with the virus, its director, Rochelle P. Warrensky. We traced back the controversial comments made by the doctor. Allegations raised the agency’s precautionary measures Encourages vaccinated people to take it last monthIt’s like wearing a mask and gathering only with unvaccinated people in limited circumstances. “Dr. Valensky spoke widely during this interview,” an agency spokesman told the Times. “Some people who are fully vaccinated can get infected with Covid-19. There is no clear evidence that they can spread the virus to others. We We continue to evaluate the evidence. “ Authorities have partially responded to criticism from scientists who pointed out that the current study is not sufficient to claim that vaccinated people are unable to spread the virus.

“It’s much harder for a vaccinated person to get infected, but don’t think for a moment that you can’t get it,” said Paul Dupre, director of the University of Pittsburgh’s Vaccine Research Center, the data suggest. In a TV interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Dr. Warrensky mentioned Published data According to the CDC, a single dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 80% effective in preventing infection, and two doses were 90% effective. It did suggest that infections from vaccinated people were unlikely, but Dr. Warensky’s comments hinted that protection was complete. “Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus and do not get sick,” she said. “And it’s not just in clinical trials, but in actual data.” Dr. Warrensky also emphasized the importance of continuing to wear masks and maintaining precautions for vaccinated people.Still, a brief comment Widely interpreted As the vaccine said it provided Full protection For infections and infections. In a regularly scientifically misleading pandemic, experts said Dr. Warensky and the Americans were sympathetic to her apparent desire to continue taking precautions. She said only on Monday that the increase in caseloads left her with a sense of “imminent ruin.”

John Moore, a virologist at Weil Cornell Medicine in New York, said: “What we know is that vaccines are very practically effective against infections — more and more data about them — but not 100 percent,” he said. Added. “It’s an important public health message that needs to be understood correctly.” Has been updated April 1, 2021 6:59 pm (Eastern Standard Time) Misunderstandings can confuse the authorities’ urgent plea for vaccination, according to some experts. As of Wednesday, 30% of Americans had been vaccinated at least once and 17% had been fully vaccinated. Dr. Peterbach, director of the Health Policy and Outcomes Center at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, said: “This opens the door to skeptics who think the government is sugar-coating science, and completely undermines the rest of the argument as to why people should continue to wear masks after vaccination. I will. “ All coronavirus vaccines have been successful in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, but it is unclear how well they can prevent infection. Vaccine clinical trials were designed solely to assess whether the vaccine prevents serious illness or death. A CDC study on Monday came to the welcome conclusion that the vaccine is also very effective in preventing infections.

The study enrolled 3,950 health care workers, emergency personnel, and others at high risk of infection. Participants wiped their noses weekly and sent samples for testing. This allowed federal researchers to track down all infections, with or without symptoms. Two weeks after vaccination, the study found that the majority of people who were vaccinated remained uninfected with the virus. Follow-up data from clinical trials confirms that finding. For example, Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that 77 vaccinated people were infected with the coronavirus, compared to 850 people who were vaccinated with placebo. “Obviously, some vaccinated people get infected,” said Dr. Duplex. “We stop the symptoms and keep people away from the hospital, but they are not completely resistant to the infection.” According to experts, the number of vaccinated people who get infected can be higher than those who have been vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. (Still, these vaccines are worth taking as they uniformly prevent serious illness and death.) Infection rates can also be high among people exposed to viral variants that may evade the immune system. Incidents across the country are on the rise again, threatening a new surge. Dr. Warrensky’s comment was the day after she made an emotional appeal to the American people to continue taking precautions. “After this pandemic, wait a little longer to get the vaccine as much as possible so that all the people we all love are still here,” she said.

Experts said it was especially important for vaccinated people to continue to protect those who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus, given the growing numbers. “Vaccinated people should not throw away their masks at this point,” Dr. Moore said. “This pandemic is not over.”







