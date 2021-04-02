New Covid-19 Case Flatline in Santa Clara County





In Santa Clara County, the number of known Covid-19 cases has dropped sharply since January and restrictions have been relaxed. However, these numbers have leveled off in recent weeks, and new variants are circulating in the county, so cases could soon increase again, said county health officer Dr. Sarah Cody. Said on April 1st. All “variants of concern” have been detected in Santa Clara County, as explained by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cody said. As of March 27, 92 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 (first detected in the UK), 3 confirmed cases of B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.M. There is one case of 1 (first detected in). Japan / Brazil) and more than 1,000 confirmed cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 (first detected in California). In addition, the county has one each of the first two variants found in New York, B.1.525 and B.1.526. According to the data, the county averaged about 100 known Covid-19 cases per day, well below the average of about 2,000 per day at the end of 2020. According to Cody, the numbers have returned to October levels before the number of cases increased significantly during the Thanksgiving travel season. But she said the numbers have been stable for the past few weeks. “We may have been as low as we were going to go,” Cody said. “The cases have leveled off, but there are signs that they are starting to increase.” Marty Fenstershake, head of testing and vaccines at the county, said the variants are more contagious, but studies have shown that currently available vaccines are effective against them. “This is what the virus does and it mutates naturally,” he said. “They are trying to survive.” Fenstersheib added that the county is capable of immunizing about 200,000 people a week, but due to the consistently low supply, only one-third of them work. As of March 31Almost 36% of eligible residents have been vaccinated at least once and 21% have been fully vaccinated. The number of doses assigned has been flat for the past few weeks, with this week’s allocation allowing about 35,000 initial doses to be booked. The target will be expanded from April 1st to those over 50 years old, and April 15th will include those over 16 years old. Fenstersheib said it is unclear how supply will be affected in Santa Clara County. Following an error at a Baltimore manufacturing facility that contaminated 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to Cody, all trips are highly discouraged. Residents should continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, continue to work outdoors rather than indoors, and be vaccinated when it is their turn. “We expect it to surge again,” she said. “I hope it will swell, not soar. It needs to last a little longer.”

