Cape Experience “Mountains” COVID-19 Spike | Coronavirus

Health officials in Cape Cod continue to monitor the proliferation of COVID-19 cases in several towns.
The outbreak began in the mid-cape and now extends to parts of the upper and lower capes. Authorities believe that the surge in cases is associated with the emergence of several variants of the virus in the region.
The waves in this third case, found in Barnstable County, are described as “mountains” compared to the rest of the state.
Given the ever-increasing number of incidents, Governor Charles D. Baker, Jr. urged residents to carefully celebrate Passover and religious holidays such as Easter. He said that even if many people throughout the state are vaccinated against the disease, they should not “watch the wind.”
Starting on Monday, April 5thThe next step in the step-by-step immunization program begins, qualifying residents over the age of 55 and those with specific medical conditions.
COVID-19 cases are increasing in Cape Cod.
Two weeks ago, there was a high increase in cases in Barnstable and Yarmouth, making the two towns the highest risk in the state. Last week, a total of seven towns in the county, including sandwiches and mashpies, were labeled as the highest risk.
As of Thursday, the seven towns of Cape remain on the highest risk list. No new towns have been added this week.
According to the latest report from the Massachusetts Public Health Service, Barnstable County has the highest positive rate in the state at 6.25%, about three times the state average.
Weila Harik, deputy director of the Human Services Department in Barnstable County, said the surge in the third wave at Cape Cod looks more like a mountainous region than it looked like a state-wide blip.
“That’s why DPH got so much attention,” she said.
At a press conference yesterday, State Senator Julian A. Sil (D-Truro) showed that it was believed to be caused by a highly infectious variant of the virus that appeared in Cape Cod. These variants include the P.1 variant, which was first discovered in Brazil, and the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.
Neither variant is considered to be more deadly than the original virus, but both have been found to spread more quickly.
Several testing clinics were sponsored by DPH as a result of the outbreak, including one held at Sandwich’s Human Services Building on Wednesday.
Sean O’Brien, director of the Barnstable County Health and Environment Department, said it was still essential for residents to stay socially distant, wear masks and maintain proper hand-washing protocols during this surge. ..
At a press conference yesterday, Governor Baker urged residents to take the usual COVID-19 precautions when it comes to celebrating this week’s religious holiday.
As the Passover and Easter are celebrated this week, he once again called for people to spend these holidays with the people they live with and avoid large gatherings. If people choose to get together, they are asked to wear masks, maintain social distance, and have small celebrations.
He said that doing something as simple as breaking a window can help improve indoor airflow.
“This virus has the opportunity to spread to those environments, as we have known from previous vacations,” he said. “I saw it happen between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Let’s make this holiday different.”
Starting Monday, people over the age of 55 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, people with one medical condition from the approved list are also eligible.
This list includes asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down’s disease, heart disease such as heart failure and coronary artery disease, weakened immunity due to organ transplantation, obesity or severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smokers It is included. Or have type 2 diabetes.
If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, we recommend that you discuss vaccination with your healthcare provider so that you can make informed decisions.
All residents over the age of 16 will qualify after two weeks starting on Monday, April 19th.
Last week, 667 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cape Cod.
This has increased since last week when 626 people were diagnosed with the virus.
Of the cases reported last week, 34 were bones, 76 were falmouth, 39 were mashpies, and 57 were sandwiches.
In addition, eight people in the county died of the disease last week.
As of Wednesday, 37 people were admitted to a regional hospital, including 6 who were being treated in the intensive care unit.
According to the latest report from DPH, 44% of Cape Codders have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once. It is believed that about 27% of the county’s inhabitants are fully vaccinated.