Pregnancy increases the risk of the worst case of COVID: Study

Dr. Deborah Money, a senior researcher at the UBC, said she wants pregnant women to be on the vaccine priority queue because of the increased risk of serious illness. Photo by Jason Pain / PNG

Article content According to a one-year national survey, pregnant women are more likely to be severely ill with COVID, need to be hospitalized, and are less likely to enter the intensive care unit than women in the general population. The report shows that the number of COVID-positive pregnancies across Canada increased by 44% this year compared to last year, from 2,824 on December 31 to 4,064 on March 26. “This is a reflection of the second and third waves,” said Dr. Deborah Money, a senior researcher at the University of British Columbia and a scientist at the Institute for Women’s Health. “As the age of COVID patients decreases, it’s no surprise that women of childbearing age are among those infected with the coronavirus,” she said. Money said there were no data showing that pregnancy affected the health outcome of COVID at the onset of the pandemic, but the study suggests that it does.

Article content Pregnant women have a higher hospitalization rate, 8% compared to 1.5% for other women, and ultimately enter the ICU at 1.6% vs. 0.3%, she said. Last year it meant 148 pregnant women in the hospital and 29 pregnant women in the ICU. “It was noteworthy and worrisome,” she said. The study also found a “slight increase” in the proportion of preterm births compared to the general population, Money said. The researchers tracked the miscarriage, but she said there wasn’t enough data for the researchers to confidently draw conclusions. The study is based on data from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec (unreported or few in other states). It was already known before COVID that pregnancy causes more serious respiratory illnesses such as influenza, pneumonia and SARS, she said. Pregnancy also makes it difficult to treat someone with COVID. This is because in the second and third semesters it is difficult to ventilate the lower lungs for the baby to grow. Medical advice for those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant was to follow protocols to reduce the risk of infection, such as washing hands, wearing masks, and reducing contact with people outside the home. Maria Marshall, who became pregnant at the beginning of the pandemic and gave birth to her son Parker in November, said she and her husband James were unaware that they were likely to be infected with severe COVID during pregnancy, but she and her husband James anyway. I paid attention.

Article content “The midwife told me that I should behave as if my immune system was weakened,” said Marshall, who lives in Langley. James didn’t want to be out of the hospital for childbirth if he got infected, so he took childcare leave earlier than planned when the state returned to the blockade in the fall. According to Money, the best thing for anyone expecting or planning a pregnancy is to get the vaccine first. “We are very prejudiced, but we want to give pregnant women the same preferential access to vaccines as in some other states.” “If you have a vaccine, I’ll get it,” said Abbey Lizzie, who gave birth to baby Felix in January 2020. She and her husband, Justin, want to have another baby. I heard that pregnancy increased the susceptibility to serious illnesses caused by COVID. The most notable COVID-positive mother was Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford, who gave birth in a coma due to complications from COVID in November and did not see her son Travis Len until a week before Christmas. Both new mothers said they were more worried about raising a baby during COVID. A new study published this week in The Lancet Medical Journal found that “during the COVID-19 pandemic, maternal death, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy rupture, maternal depression increased, and global maternal and fetal outcomes. It got worse. “ In British Columbia in January 2020, there were approximately 3,600 births, compared to 3,444 in January this year. According to British Columbia’s fertility rate, the fertility rate in February was about the same in both years. By March 29, this year, the number of births was 1,846, half the record for March 2020 (3,659), but not all March births have been registered yet.

